Results: Dual Slalom - Sea Otter 2021

Oct 10, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
Pro Women

1st. Kialani Hines
2nd. McKenna Merten
3rd. Vali Höll
4th. Jordan Scott

Pro Men

1st. Mick Hannah
2nd. Warren Kniss
3rd. Nikolas Nestoroff
4th. Evan Geankoplis


Full Results

Pro Women

Pro Men


Posted In:
Racing and Events Results Dual Slalom Sea Otter Sea Otter 2021


Must Read This Week
Review: RockShox' New Flight Attendant Suspension System
98513 views
Tinker Juarez Announces Split with Cannondale in Now Deleted Social Media Post
74588 views
Video: Flight Attendant - RockShox's Self-Adjusting Computer-Controlled Suspension
58751 views
Commencal Launches Mixed-Wheel 2022 Meta SX
55125 views
Spotted: New Grim Donut Prototype?
50840 views
First Look: 2022 Santa Cruz Chameleon & Five Unique Builds
50014 views
First Look: 2022 Trek Top Fuel - A Classic Reimagined
48176 views
Spotted: A New 165mm Travel Enduro Race Bike From Deviate
44422 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Cayalah Mick!
  • 1 0
 Mick still fast as hell!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009465
Mobile Version of Website