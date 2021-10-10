TV
Results: Dual Slalom - Sea Otter 2021
Oct 10, 2021
by
Ed Spratt
Pro Women
1st.
Kialani Hines
2nd.
McKenna Merten
3rd.
Vali Höll
4th.
Jordan Scott
Pro Men
1st.
Mick Hannah
2nd.
Warren Kniss
3rd.
Nikolas Nestoroff
4th.
Evan Geankoplis
Full Results
Pro Women
Pro Men
Racing and Events
Results
Dual Slalom
Sea Otter
Sea Otter 2021
aimanisamon
(55 mins ago)
Cayalah Mick!
Hiderspider
(28 mins ago)
Mick still fast as hell!
