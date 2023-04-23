Results: Dual Slalom - Sea Otter 2023

Apr 23, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
Elite Women

1st. Jill Kintner
2nd. Bailey Goldstone
3rd. Amy Morrison
4th. Micayla Gatto

Elite Men

1st. Cody Kelley
2nd. Ryan Gilchrist
3rd. Luke Meier-Smith
4th. Wyn Masters



