Results: Dual Slalom - Sea Otter 2023
Apr 23, 2023
by
Ed Spratt
Elite Women
1st.
Jill Kintner
2nd.
Bailey Goldstone
3rd.
Amy Morrison
4th.
Micayla Gatto
Elite Men
1st.
Cody Kelley
2nd.
Ryan Gilchrist
3rd.
Luke Meier-Smith
4th.
Wyn Masters
Full Results
Elite Women
Elite Men
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Results
Dual Slalom
Sea Otter 2023
