News
Results: Dual Slalom - Sea Otter 2024
Apr 20, 2024
by
Ed Spratt
7 Comments
Elite Women
1st.
Martha Gill
2nd.
Raewyn Morrison
3rd.
Jill Kintner
4th.
Amy Morrison
Elite Men
1st.
Nikolas Nestoroff
2nd.
Mith Ropelato
3rd.
Sam Blenkinsop
4th.
Austin Warren
Full Results
Elite Women
Elite Men
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Results
Dual Slalom
Sea Otter 2024
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,057 articles
7 Comments
Score
Time
3
0
themickeyd
(23 mins ago)
Good to know Lifetime had helicopters following around dirt road racers, but somehow can’t find two pennies to rub together to simulcast the single most spectaor friendly event in all of cycling!
[Reply]
3
0
mtbforlife4
(2 hours ago)
Mith Ropelato
[Reply]
4
0
toast2266
FL
(1 hours ago)
The man, the mith, the legend.
[Reply]
1
0
Ochoa95008
(39 mins ago)
LLLLLLLFFFFFGGGGG NIK!!!!!!!!!!!!
[Reply]
1
0
njparider
(20 mins ago)
Gowaan Martha!!!!
Does anyone know where we can watch a replay?
[Reply]
1
0
Mayzei
FL
(50 mins ago)
YESSS MARRFFFFF!
[Reply]
1
0
barbarosza
(34 mins ago)
Mitch yeeew
[Reply]
Does anyone know where we can watch a replay?