Results: Dual Slalom - Sea Otter 2024

Apr 20, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
Elite Women

1st. Martha Gill
2nd. Raewyn Morrison
3rd. Jill Kintner
4th. Amy Morrison

Elite Men

1st. Nikolas Nestoroff
2nd. Mith Ropelato
3rd. Sam Blenkinsop
4th. Austin Warren



Full Results

Elite Women

photo

Elite Men

photo



7 Comments
  • 3 0
 Good to know Lifetime had helicopters following around dirt road racers, but somehow can’t find two pennies to rub together to simulcast the single most spectaor friendly event in all of cycling!
  • 3 0
 Mith Ropelato
  • 4 0
 The man, the mith, the legend.
  • 1 0
 LLLLLLLFFFFFGGGGG NIK!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • 1 0
 Gowaan Martha!!!!

Does anyone know where we can watch a replay?
  • 1 0
 YESSS MARRFFFFF!
  • 1 0
 Mitch yeeew







