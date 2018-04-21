RACING

Results: Dual Slalom - Sea Otter Classic 2018

Apr 21, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Pro Men

1st. Mitch Ropelato (USA)
2nd. Kyle Strait (USA)
3rd. Jared Graves (AUS)
Pro Women

1st. Jill Kintner (USA)
2nd. Anneke Beerten (NLD)
3rd. Claire Hamilton (USA)

Full results will be posted here.


MENTIONS: @SeaOtterClassic


3 Comments

  • + 2
 Bike checks , please?
  • + 1
 Cody Kelly is on a 29er as we clearly see it
  • + 1
 @barbarosza: The podium guys

Post a Comment



