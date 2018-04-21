Pinkbike.com
Results: Dual Slalom - Sea Otter Classic 2018
Apr 21, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
Pro Men
1st. Mitch Ropelato (USA)
2nd. Kyle Strait (USA)
3rd. Jared Graves (AUS)
Pro Women
1st. Jill Kintner (USA)
2nd. Anneke Beerten (NLD)
3rd. Claire Hamilton (USA)
Full results will be posted
here
.
@SeaOtterClassic
3 Comments
Score
Time
+ 2
enrico650
(33 mins ago)
Bike checks , please?
[Reply]
+ 1
barbarosza
(31 mins ago)
Cody Kelly is on a 29er as we clearly see it
[Reply]
+ 1
enrico650
(28 mins ago)
@barbarosza
: The podium guys
[Reply]
