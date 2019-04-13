Pinkbike.com
Results: Dual Slalom - Sea Otter Classic 2019
Apr 13, 2019
by
Sarah Moore
Pro Women
1st. Jill Kintner
2nd. Anneke Beerten
3rd. Martha Gill
4th. Claire Hamilton
Pro Men
1st. Mitch Ropelato
2ns. Nikolas Nestoroff
3rd. Fabien Cousinie
4th. Steven Walton
MENTIONS:
@SeaOtterClassic
10 Comments
Score
Time
+ 5
mtbmaniatv
Plus
(2 hours ago)
Yeah Nik and Steve wow! Stoked for Mitch too, having a good season!
[Reply]
+ 3
dhrracer
(1 hours ago)
Who know how many times Jill and Mitch have stood on the top step together?
[Reply]
+ 1
endlessblockades
(26 mins ago)
I was there. Now I sleep.
[Reply]
+ 2
dennyg1968
(2 hours ago)
Yeah Ropes!
[Reply]
+ 2
loganbinggeli
Plus
(52 mins ago)
Yaaaa boyssss
[Reply]
+ 1
LRod1018
(2 hours ago)
Anneke looking like she gunning for Queen!
[Reply]
+ 8
howie286
(1 hours ago)
Of sea otter?
[Reply]
+ 1
Bfc
(14 mins ago)
Well done Anneke!
[Reply]
+ 1
RGonz
(45 mins ago)
GO NIK!!
[Reply]
+ 1
dro-cfr
(2 hours ago)
Yeah Mitchell
[Reply]
