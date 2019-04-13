RACING

Results: Dual Slalom - Sea Otter Classic 2019

Apr 13, 2019
by Sarah Moore  
Pro Women

1st. Jill Kintner
2nd. Anneke Beerten
3rd. Martha Gill
4th. Claire Hamilton

Pro Men

1st. Mitch Ropelato
2ns. Nikolas Nestoroff
3rd. Fabien Cousinie
4th. Steven Walton




MENTIONS: @SeaOtterClassic


Must Read This Week
Walmart Launches High-End 'Viathon' Bike Brand
164179 views
First Ride: Zipp Enters the Mountain Bike World With New 3Zero Moto Carbon Wheels
70290 views
The Tech Behind the New Atherton Bikes
69833 views
Review: SRAM's New G2 Ultimate Brakes
65244 views
Rachel Atherton Teases the New Atherton Trail Bike
59349 views
Cedric Gracia Signs With Andorra's Forestal Bikes
51410 views
Day One Randoms - Sea Otter 2019
49882 views
Staff Rides: Mike Kazimer's ‘Foxzocchi’ Equipped Scott Ransom
46221 views

10 Comments

  • + 5
 Yeah Nik and Steve wow! Stoked for Mitch too, having a good season!
  • + 3
 Who know how many times Jill and Mitch have stood on the top step together?
  • + 1
 I was there. Now I sleep.
  • + 2
 Yeah Ropes!
  • + 2
 Yaaaa boyssss
  • + 1
 Anneke looking like she gunning for Queen!
  • + 8
 Of sea otter?
  • + 1
 Well done Anneke!
  • + 1
 GO NIK!!
  • + 1
 Yeah Mitchell

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.025250
Mobile Version of Website