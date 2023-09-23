Results: Dual Slalom - US Open 2023

Results:

Full Results:

The results are in from the first big event of the 2023 Fox US Open. Opening this year's event was the Dual Slalom and in the Open Men's racing Luke Mallen just pulled ahead of Joe Breeden to take the win. Wyn Masters came out on top in the small final to take third place. For the Women, Jordy Scott bested Brooke Anderson by around one second to take the gold as Teagan Heap won the small final by 1.2 seconds to complete the top three. Check out the results below.