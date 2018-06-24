Pinkbike.com
Results: Dual Speed & Style - Crankworx Les Gets 2018
Jun 24, 2018
Pinkbike Staff
The Muc-Off Dual Speed & Style Les Gets featured banging tricks, steezy style and lightning-fast pace.
Results:
1st. STRAIT Kyle
2nd. MCCAUL Tyler
3rd. REYNOLDS Sam
Top 8:
Full Results:
Coming Soon
