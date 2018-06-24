RACING

Results: Dual Speed & Style - Crankworx Les Gets 2018

Jun 24, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
Crankworx Les Gets 2018

The Muc-Off Dual Speed & Style Les Gets featured banging tricks, steezy style and lightning-fast pace.


Results:

1st. STRAIT Kyle
2nd. MCCAUL Tyler
3rd. REYNOLDS Sam

Top 8:


Full Results:

Coming Soon



