Results: Dual Speed & Style - Crankworx Innsbruck 2018

Results:

Photo credit: Steffi Marth Photo credit: Steffi Marth

The Mons Royale Dual Speed & Style Innsbruck showcased some aggressive pace and lofty senders.1st. Tomas LEMOINE2nd. Sam REYNOLDS3rd. Greg WATTSSome big drama as Sam Reynolds and Grett Watts ended up in a tie in the semi-final round. Initially it looked like Greg would get the nod, but headed into finals a last-minute rule book investigation determined that reigning champion Tomas Lemoine would face Sam Reynolds instead.In the subsequent race for the bronze between Tom Steenbergen and Greg Watts, Tom missed a gate in both runs, with Greg taking a well-deserved bronze. Top qualifier Tomas Lemoine took away gold, making it his second gold medal here in Innsbruck. He was tailed close behind by silver medalist Sam Reynolds.Can Lemoine do it again tomorrow in Slopestyle? Tune in to find out.