Results: Dual Speed & Style - Crankworx Innsbruck 2018

The Mons Royale Dual Speed & Style Innsbruck showcased some aggressive pace and lofty senders.
Results:
1st. Tomas LEMOINE
2nd. Sam REYNOLDS
3rd. Greg WATTS
Some big drama as Sam Reynolds and Grett Watts ended up in a tie in the semi-final round. Initially it looked like Greg would get the nod, but headed into finals a last-minute rule book investigation determined that reigning champion Tomas Lemoine would face Sam Reynolds instead.
In the subsequent race for the bronze between Tom Steenbergen and Greg Watts, Tom missed a gate in both runs, with Greg taking a well-deserved bronze. Top qualifier Tomas Lemoine took away gold, making it his second gold medal here in Innsbruck. He was tailed close behind by silver medalist Sam Reynolds.
Photo credit: Steffi Marth
Can Lemoine do it again tomorrow in Slopestyle? Tune in to find out.
MENTIONS: @officialcrankworx @monsroyale
