Results: Dual Speed and Style, Crankworx Les Gets 2017

Pro Men Results

Up Next:

Pump Track Challenge, Friday 16 June:

DH presented by IXS, Saturday 17 June:

Slopestyle, Sunday 18 June:

Very different conditions for this year's Crankworx Dual Speed and Style in Les Gets, with the weather remaining dry and allowing the riders to give it their all. In the end, it was Jakub Vencl who kept it rubber side down to take his second consecutive win this year in Crankworx Speed and Style.1. Jakub Vencl2. Daryl Brown3. Martin Soderstrom• 8–10 PM (Local Time)• 7–9 PM (UK Time)• 11 AM PDT (LA Time)• 2 PM (USA, NY Time)• 4 AM Saturday (Australia, Sydney)• 6 AM Saturday (New Zealand, Auckland)• 3:30–5:30 PM (Local Time)• 2:30–4:30 PM GMT (UK Time)• 6:30 AM (LA Time)• 9:30 AM (USA, NY Time)• 11:30 PM (Australia, Sydney)• 1:30 AM Sunday (New Zealand, Auckland)• 3:30-6 PM (Local Time)• 2:30-5 PM (UK Time)• 6:30 AM (LA Time)• 9:30AM (USA, NY Time)• 11:30 (Australia, Sydney)• 1:30AM Monday (New Zealand, Auckland)