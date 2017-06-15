Results: Dual Speed and Style, Crankworx Les Gets 2017

Very different conditions for this year's Crankworx Dual Speed and Style in Les Gets, with the weather remaining dry and allowing the riders to give it their all. In the end, it was Jakub Vencl who kept it rubber side down to take his second consecutive win this year in Crankworx Speed and Style. Pro Men Results
1. Jakub Vencl
2. Daryl Brown
3. Martin Soderstrom
Up Next:Pump Track Challenge, Friday 16 June:
• 8–10 PM (Local Time)
• 7–9 PM (UK Time)
• 11 AM PDT (LA Time)
• 2 PM (USA, NY Time)
• 4 AM Saturday (Australia, Sydney)
• 6 AM Saturday (New Zealand, Auckland)DH presented by IXS, Saturday 17 June:
• 3:30–5:30 PM (Local Time)
• 2:30–4:30 PM GMT (UK Time)
• 6:30 AM (LA Time)
• 9:30 AM (USA, NY Time)
• 11:30 PM (Australia, Sydney)
• 1:30 AM Sunday (New Zealand, Auckland)Slopestyle, Sunday 18 June:
• 3:30-6 PM (Local Time)
• 2:30-5 PM (UK Time)
• 6:30 AM (LA Time)
• 9:30AM (USA, NY Time)
• 11:30 (Australia, Sydney)
• 1:30AM Monday (New Zealand, Auckland)
