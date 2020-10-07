Results: e-MTB XC - Leogang World Championships 2020

Oct 7, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
Jean Pierre Bruni Loic s father rallies his eMTB in the masters class.

In the men's race, France's Jerome Gilloux led from lap 1 and held a 9 second advantage into the final lap but was overtaken by a flying Tom Pidcock and had to settle for second. Great Britain's Pidcock continued his successful crossover from Cyclocross and road racing and had to fight his way through the field to claim the lead on the last lap and then didn't look back as he went on to put 35 seconds into the rest of the field. Denmark's Simon Andreassen finished third.

Results:
Elite Men

1st. Tom Pidcock - 1:01:41
2nd. Jerome Gilloux +0:35
3rd. Simon Andreassen +0:49
4th. Martino Fruet +1:21
5th. Joris Ryf +2:49


Elite Women currently on track. Full results to follow

Follow the women's race live here.

Full Results

Elite Men



30 Comments

  • 36 4
 Is anyone really interested in this?
  • 12 4
 No.
  • 5 3
 I mean it's bike racing...
  • 18 0
 I'm interested in the comments section.
  • 2 2
 @mnorris122: really?
  • 3 1
 @dh-corn: Nope
  • 3 0
 As a cycle racing fan generally, it's quite interesting that Pidcock won. But otherwise, not so much.
  • 1 1
 @dh-corn: yes. And after they reach 25 km/h it's REALLY hard bike racing.
  • 3 0
 @mnorris122: make it tandem only, tires limited to 1.75" width and add a few mud pits at the start of each lap. I want to see them really work for it!
  • 2 0
 @thinkbike: I'd watch that
  • 1 0
 @chakaping: I wonder if 250 Watts is a greater advantage for Pidcock @58kg. Power/weight ratio or something.
  • 10 0
 Call me when they have an e-MTB race that goes UP the DH course.
  • 4 0
 The startlist is so strange. Cyclocross-, Downhill-, Crosscountry-, enduro riders all competing in the same race. Even Sven Nys, who hasn't raced in years.
  • 2 0
 yep I thought the same, so many racers from different disciplins: even Sven Nys...
maybe those are all hoping for a 2nd career path
  • 1 0
 If you follow Sven on Instagram I think he's just doing it for fun. He did Dirty Kanza last year, which seems more in his wheelhouse but still a departure.
  • 1 0
 Add retired GNCC pro racer to your list (Charlie Mullins).

(GNCC is the top offroad motorcycle race series east of Mississippi River in U.S.)
  • 7 0
 Fart noise.
  • 6 1
 e-MTB XC. Let that sink in.
  • 3 0
 next year we will have e-MTB DH also LOL
  • 5 1
 Pathetic..
  • 10 8
 Are the competitors disabled?
  • 3 3
 Emtb should be the only discipline. Emtb eliminate the physical preparation factor and only show true skills. This is mtb true form
  • 2 1
 you joking, right?
  • 4 1
 @jardo: Yes, I am
  • 3 1
 lol how is this a thing?
  • 1 0
 Julien Absalon felt so ashame that dropped this race in the middle?
  • 1 0
 Waiting for the e-Pumptrack race next year
  • 1 0
 how does it work even?

also, jack reading DNF. good lad
  • 1 0
 Fruet 4!
  • 1 0
 Idoli

Post a Comment



