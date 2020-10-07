Results: e-MTB XC - Leogang World Championships 2020

In the men's race, France's Jerome Gilloux led from lap 1 and held a 9 second advantage into the final lap but was overtaken by a flying Tom Pidcock and had to settle for second. Great Britain's Pidcock continued his successful crossover from Cyclocross and road racing and had to fight his way through the field to claim the lead on the last lap and then didn't look back as he went on to put 35 seconds into the rest of the field. Denmark's Simon Andreassen finished third.Results:
Elite Men
1st. Tom Pidcock - 1:01:41
2nd. Jerome Gilloux +0:35
3rd. Simon Andreassen +0:49
4th. Martino Fruet +1:21
5th. Joris Ryf +2:49
Elite Women currently on track. Full results to follow
Follow the women's race live here
.Full ResultsElite Men
30 Comments
maybe those are all hoping for a 2nd career path
(GNCC is the top offroad motorcycle race series east of Mississippi River in U.S.)
also, jack reading DNF. good lad
Post a Comment