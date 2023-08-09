Results: eMTB XC - Glentress XC World Champs 2023

Results:

Men



1st. Joris Ryf: 52:21

2nd. Hugo Pigeon: +0:21

3rd. Jerome Gilloux: +1:38

4th. Emeric Ienzer: +2:22

5th. Remy Gena: +2:57



Women



1st. Nathalie Schneitter: 52:23

2nd. Sofia Wiedenroth: +1:00

3rd. Justine Tonso: +1:34

4th. Kathrin Stirnemann: +1:50

5th. Tracy Moseley: +2:18



The results are in from the 2023 eMTB XC World Championships at Glentress. Joris Ryf takes the Men's title with 21 seconds back to Hugo Pigeon. Jerome Gilloux takes home the bronze medal and is the only other rider within two minutes of the winner. For the Women Nathalie Schneitter dominates the race with a minute back to silver medalist Sofia Wiedenroth and another 34 seconds to Justine Tonso.Check out the full results below.