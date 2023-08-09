Results: eMTB XC - Glentress XC World Champs 2023

The results are in from the 2023 eMTB XC World Championships at Glentress. Joris Ryf takes the Men's title with 21 seconds back to Hugo Pigeon. Jerome Gilloux takes home the bronze medal and is the only other rider within two minutes of the winner. For the Women Nathalie Schneitter dominates the race with a minute back to silver medalist Sofia Wiedenroth and another 34 seconds to Justine Tonso.

Check out the full results below.


Results:
Men

1st. Joris Ryf: 52:21
2nd. Hugo Pigeon: +0:21
3rd. Jerome Gilloux: +1:38
4th. Emeric Ienzer: +2:22
5th. Remy Gena: +2:57

Women

1st. Nathalie Schneitter: 52:23
2nd. Sofia Wiedenroth: +1:00
3rd. Justine Tonso: +1:34
4th. Kathrin Stirnemann: +1:50
5th. Tracy Moseley: +2:18


Full Results
Men

photo

Women

photo



 I mean, really? We're going to keep going with the E-MTB XC racing??
  • 5 1
 Lol it’s an actual oxymoron of a sport, at least give it a different name
  • 2 1
 Grit your teeth - it's not going away any time soon.
As long as there are eBike sales, there are going to be eBike races to promote them.
Who do you think the UCI represent? The riders? Wise up kiddo, it's corporations selling merch
  • 4 0
 Hopefully e-xc goes the way of ballet skiing: extinct.
  • 2 2
 I was at Sea Otter this year and Joris Ryf won that eXC race. No matter what you think of eMTB racing you have to be fit in order to win or be competitive in a eMTB race. Most people that bag on eMTB racing have never try it and would be back markers in the race, LOL!
  • 2 0
 They were riding with « enduro » bike on full throttle…what a mascarade
  • 2 0
 Was impressed with Tracy's 5th place... Was less impressed when I saw it was a field of 8
  • 3 0
 Someone born in 2004 lost to someone born in 1964.
  • 1 0
 Hugo Pigeon won this year's Megavalanche - thanks to Damien Oton's puncture - so he can certainly hit the features and motor without a motor.
  • 2 0
 It would be awesome to see a 300 2Stroke XC roost through the pack
  • 1 0
 Back in my day, dirt bikes ran on gas. Gas and oil. haha
  • 1 0
 Andrea Garibbo 6th place! Good job!
  • 1 0
 Who?
  • 1 0
 any of us could have competed in this
  • 1 0
 Wait for it….
  • 2 1
 Silly AF
  • 1 0
 LOL!!!
  • 1 0
 Stupid





