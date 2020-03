Results:



Men:



1st. Jérôme Gilloux: 49:25

2nd. Francescu Camoin: +10

3rd. Joris Ryf: +2:19

4th. Jeroen Van Eck: +3:13

5th. Alexandre Cure: +4:29





Women:



1st. Nathalie Schneitter: 56:27

2nd. Alba Wunderlin: +12

3rd. Mélanie Pugin: +20

4th. Maaris Meier: +6:25

5th. Mathilde Sahuguet: +9:59





Full Results:

Men:

Women:

The World Cup season has kicked off with the first-ever UCI eMTB XC World Cup in Monaco. Check out the full results from the inaugural event below.