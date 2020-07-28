Results: Enduro - Crankworx Summer Series

The first event of three weeks of Crankworx Summer Series racing action kicked off in SilverStar this morning. Here's who stood on the podium after a long hiatus from the race scene. Elite Women
1. Casey Brown
2. Vaea Verbeeck
3. Miranda Miller Elite Men
1. Finn Iles
2. Kasper Wooley
3. Rhys Verner
Full results coming soon.
Finn: "Ok."
later...
Specialized: "Oh shoot! Did you win? We were thinking more like 15th."
We never looked at the new Enduro the same
