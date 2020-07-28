Results: Enduro - Crankworx Summer Series

Jul 28, 2020
by Sarah Moore  
Casey Brown looking comfortable on the big bike.


The first event of three weeks of Crankworx Summer Series racing action kicked off in SilverStar this morning. Here's who stood on the podium after a long hiatus from the race scene.


Elite Women

1. Casey Brown
2. Vaea Verbeeck
3. Miranda Miller


Elite Men
1. Finn Iles
2. Kasper Wooley
3. Rhys Verner


Full results coming soon.

Check out the schedule in the Pinkbike Primer and stay glued to our Instagram for live updates. We'll also have more videos and photo epics coming to the homepage soon.

12 Comments

  • 10 0
 Odds Finn destroys this series are high
  • 4 0
 Wow Finn! Barely knew the rules of an enduro race a day ago, yet here he is in 1st.
  • 1 0
 On a Stumpy, no less! Look forward to the full recap :-)
  • 1 0
 Specialized: "Hey Finn can you race this Stumpy for a PR stunt?"

Finn: "Ok."

later...

Specialized: "Oh shoot! Did you win? We were thinking more like 15th."

We never looked at the new Enduro the same Frown
  • 3 1
 That guys comment on the bike check post saying “RIP to Finn’s stumpy” aged like milk
  • 5 4
 Why is there a DH picture on enduro results? Didn’t have a picture of Casey from today’s race?
  • 5 1
 We'll update once we get photos from the event Smile
  • 11 1
 @HurricaneCycles You must be fun at parties...
  • 1 0
 Get 'em!
  • 1 0
 That generation stumpy is one of the best bike ever made. That guy can ride a bike, so it’s not surprising!
  • 1 0
 Classic it's not the bike it's the rider scenario.
  • 1 0
 Pedal F. Iles! Wait...

Post a Comment



