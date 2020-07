Results: Enduro - Crankworx Summer Series

Elite Women

Elite Men

The first event of three weeks of Crankworx Summer Series racing action kicked off in SilverStar this morning. Here's who stood on the podium after a long hiatus from the race scene.1. Casey Brown2. Vaea Verbeeck3. Miranda Miller1. Finn Iles2. Kasper Wooley3. Rhys VernerFull results coming soon.Check out the schedule in the Pinkbike Primer and stay glued to our Instagram for live updates. We'll also have more videos and photo epics coming to the homepage soon.