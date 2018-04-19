Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
RACING
Results: Enduro - Sea Otter 2018
Apr 19, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
First place finisher Jared Graves.
Pro Men
1st. Jared Graves (AUS)
2nd. Curtis Keene (USA)
3rd. Josh Carlson (AUS)
4th. Evan Guthrie (CAN)
5th. McKay Vezina (CAN)
Pro Women
1st. Amy Morrison (USA)
2nd. Essence Barton (USA)
3rd. Porsha Murdock (USA)
4th. Martha Gill (GBR)
5th. Noga Korem (ISR)
Full results
here
.
First place finisher Amy Morrison.
Second place finisher Curtis Keene.
Second place finisher Essence Barton.
Third place finisher Porsha Murdock.
Third place finisher Josh Carlson.
MENTIONS:
@officialcrankworx
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
2019 Specialized Stumpjumper - First Ride
110819 views
The Differences Between the 3 New Specialized Stumpjumpers
70987 views
Garbaruk 10 x 50 Wide-Range 11-Speed Cassette for SRAM XD Drivers - Review
58948 views
Spotted: New YT Tues - Lošinj DH World Cup 2018
56012 views
Cane Creek's Titanium Enduro Crankset - First Look
55259 views
Tech Randoms - Lošinj DH World Cup 2018
48481 views
The Complete Guide to the 2018 UCI World Cup Downhill Tracks
48411 views
RockShox Boxxer World Cup - First Ride
48367 views
17 Comments
Score
Time
+ 25
bohns1
(2 hours ago)
That terrain looks sketchy AF!
[Reply]
+ 18
racecase
(1 hours ago)
Yeah, one wrong move and you’ve got a grass stain
[Reply]
+ 16
dancingwhale
(2 hours ago)
Gnarliest track of 2018
[Reply]
- 4
RedRedRe
(50 mins ago)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
Really? I am not sure this year, the one from last year was pretty much an xc track.
[Reply]
+ 1
jaycubzz
(43 mins ago)
@RedRedRe
: yep, definitely gnarliest
[Reply]
+ 10
nozes
(1 hours ago)
Josh Carlson going full down-country with a Giant Anthem.
[Reply]
+ 4
almacigatrailrider
(1 hours ago)
Damn. The new Stumpjumper has more enduro wins than the Enduro
[Reply]
+ 0
RedRedRe
(49 mins ago)
Easy to have more wins than zero wins.
[Reply]
+ 3
jaycubzz
(44 mins ago)
@RedRedRe
: thats the joke
[Reply]
+ 1
kdiff
(21 mins ago)
While Jared may have won, he’s going to be wishing he copied Curtis and worn a long sleeved jersey once that poison oak kicks in.
[Reply]
+ 3
edmfirefighter1
(2 hours ago)
Nice one Jared! Keep it going...
[Reply]
+ 1
mel22b
(18 mins ago)
Sponsors are loving the pic of Graves from a mile away.
[Reply]
+ 1
Mngnt
(2 hours ago)
Guess those new specialized bikes are pretty good...
[Reply]
+ 5
purplegorillaz
(2 hours ago)
It's Sea Otter... and it's Jared ^^
[Reply]
+ 4
Mngnt
(2 hours ago)
@purplegorillaz
: maybe he just needed a medium all along
[Reply]
+ 1
jclnv
(44 mins ago)
@Mngnt
: Looked to me like he was back on a large.
[Reply]
+ 1
tcmtnbikr
(55 mins ago)
XCduro
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.041746
Mobile Version of Website
17 Comments
Post a Comment