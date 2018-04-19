RACING

Results: Enduro - Sea Otter 2018

Apr 19, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
First place finisher Jared Graves.

Pro Men

1st. Jared Graves (AUS)
2nd. Curtis Keene (USA)
3rd. Josh Carlson (AUS)
4th. Evan Guthrie (CAN)
5th. McKay Vezina (CAN)
Pro Women

1st. Amy Morrison (USA)
2nd. Essence Barton (USA)
3rd. Porsha Murdock (USA)
4th. Martha Gill (GBR)
5th. Noga Korem (ISR)

Full results here.


First place finisher Amy Morrison.

Second place finisher Curtis Keene.

Second place finisher Essence Barton.

Porsha Murdock on stage 4 of the enduro.
Third place finisher Porsha Murdock.

Third place finisher Josh Carlson.


@officialcrankworx


17 Comments

  • + 25
 That terrain looks sketchy AF!
  • + 18
 Yeah, one wrong move and you’ve got a grass stain
  • + 16
 Gnarliest track of 2018
  • - 4
flag RedRedRe (50 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Really? I am not sure this year, the one from last year was pretty much an xc track.
  • + 1
 @RedRedRe: yep, definitely gnarliest
  • + 10
 Josh Carlson going full down-country with a Giant Anthem.
  • + 4
 Damn. The new Stumpjumper has more enduro wins than the Enduro
  • + 0
 Easy to have more wins than zero wins.
  • + 3
 @RedRedRe: thats the joke
  • + 1
 While Jared may have won, he’s going to be wishing he copied Curtis and worn a long sleeved jersey once that poison oak kicks in.
  • + 3
 Nice one Jared! Keep it going...
  • + 1
 Sponsors are loving the pic of Graves from a mile away.
  • + 1
 Guess those new specialized bikes are pretty good...
  • + 5
 It's Sea Otter... and it's Jared ^^
  • + 4
 @purplegorillaz: maybe he just needed a medium all along
  • + 1
 @Mngnt: Looked to me like he was back on a large.
  • + 1
 XCduro

Post a Comment



