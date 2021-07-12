Results: Erin Huck & Keegan Swenson Win U.S. National Championships XC

Jul 12, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

Erin Huck and Keegan Swenson clinched wins this weekend at the U.S. National Championships XC. Keegan Swenson, the defending national champ, also took the win in the short track race the previous day. Erin Huck will now continue on to the Olympics after recently becoming the third member of the U.S. women's Olympic squad.

Check out the full results below.

Results:


Men:

1st. Keegan Swenson 1:22:14
2nd. Stephan Davoust +2:31
3rd. Luke Vrouwenvelder +3.55
4th. Howard Grotts +2:36
5th. Alex Wild +2:42


Women:

1st. Erin Huck 1:11:31
2nd. Alexis Skarda +2:15
3rd. Rose Grant +2:39
4th. Gwendalyn Gibson +3:44
5th. Evelyn Dong +4:45


Full Results:

Women:

Men:



