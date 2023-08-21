Results: European DH Championships 2023

Aug 21, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
Just as the World Cup prepares to kick off the second half of the 2023 season, some of the top European riders got between the tape in Les Menuires, France for the European Championships.

In the Junior Racing, Lais Bonnaure took a huge win of around six seconds on Emy Grandouille. For the Junior Men, it was Nathan Pontvianne who just pulled ahead of Christian Hauser by just under two seconds and set a time that was 0.03 faster than the Elite Men's winner.

Moving onto the Elite racing, Eleonora Farina takes home the European Champion title as she won by five seconds against Monika Hrastnik in second place and Lisa Baumann third. Antoine Vidal topped the Men's race as he went one and a half seconds up on Baptiste Pierron.

Check out the full results below.


Results

Elite Men

1st. Antoine Vidal: 3:17.19
2nd. Baptiste Pierron: 3:18.63
3rd. Ethan Craik: 3:18.80
4th. Loris Revelli: 3:19.65
5th. Davide Palazzari: 3:19.83

Elite Women

1st. Eleonora Farina: 3:40.62
2nd. Monika Hrastnik: 3:45.51
3rd. Lisa Baumann: 3:47.88
4th. Mille Johnset: 3:49.55
5th. Mathilde Bernard: 3:51.20


Junior Men

1st. Nathan Pontvianne: 3:17.16
2nd. Christian Hauser: 3:19.37
3rd. Mylann Falquet: 3:19.45
4th. Hugo Marini: 3:21.71
5th. Léo Abella: 3:22.20

Junior Women

1st. Lais Bonnaure: 4:03.83
2nd. Emy Grandouiller: 4:09.69
3rd. Sofia Priori Viale: 4:10.47
4th. Amelia Dudek: 4:12.13
5th. Maria Pomes Garcia: 4:16.33



Full Results

Elite Men
photo
photo
photo
photo

Elite Women
photo

Junior Men
photo
photo
photo

Junior Women
photo



Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Results


0 Comments





