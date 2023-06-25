Live Results: European XC Championships 2023

Jun 25, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
The results are coming in from the 2023 European XC Championships in Kraków.

In the Elite Women's race, Puck Pieterse looked strong from the start and was unmatched by the other riders as she lead all the way to the finish. Matching her result from Leogang last weekend Mona Mitterwallner crossed the line in 2nd, only 26 seconds back. Sina Frei wrapped up the medal positions as she ends the day in third.

Check out the Elite Women's results below and stay tuned for the Elite Men's results.

You can watch the action live on GCN+ and Eurosport.


Results:

Elite Women

1st. Puck Pieterse: 1:18:26
2nd. Mona Mitterwallner: +26
3rd. Sina Frei: +1:05
4th. Jolanda Neff: +1:20
5th. Loana Lecomte: +1:37
Elite Men

The Elite Men's results will be added once the race has finished.



