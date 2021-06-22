Results: Evie Richards and Anton Cooper Win the Swiss Cup Round 3 in Gränichen

Jun 22, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Trek Factory Racing XC took a clean sweep of the wins at the Swiss Cup round 3 in Gränichen. The race was run in blistering heat with temperatures of up to 39°C claimed on some racers' bike computers.

In the women's race, Evie Richards rode away to end up taking the win by just under two minutes from Sina Frei with Linda Indergand in third. The men's race featured a much closer finale with Anton Cooper sprinting away from Andri Frischknecht to snatch the win with Lars Forster in third.

Results:


Elite Men:

1st. Anton Cooper: 1:26:25.0
2nd. Andri Frischknecht: 1:26:50.7
3rd. Lars Forster: 1:27:12.3
4th. Thomas Litscher: 1:27:42.2
5th. Vital Albin: 1:27:53.2


Elite Women:

1st. Evie Richards: 1:24:26.1
2nd. Sina Frei: 1:26:22.0
3rd. Linda Indergand: 1:26:46.1
4th. Jenn Jackson: 1:28:04.9
5th. Nicole Koller: 1:28:29.6



Full Results:

Top 40 Elite Men:


Top 40 Elite Women:



