Results: Evie Richards & Sam Gaze Win at 2022 Commonwealth Games

Aug 3, 2022
by Sarah Moore  
Evie Richards was on one today never letting off the gas.

The results are in from the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. The mountain bike event was held at Cannock Chase Forest.

Check out the results below.


Results:

Elite Women

1st. Evie RICHARDS (ENG) 1:34:59
2nd. Zoe CUTHBERT (AUS) 1:35:46 +0:47
3rd. Candice LILL (RSA) 1:36:12 +1:13
4th. Isla SHORT (SCO) 1:37:07 +2:08
5th. Kimberley le COURT de BILLOT (MRI) 1:43:57 +8:58

Elite Men

1st. Samuel GAZE (NZL) 1:34:19
2nd. Ben OLIVER 1:34:50 (NZL) +0:31
3rd. Alexander MILLER (NAM) 1:36:20 +2:01
4th. Cameron ORR (NIR) 1:36:29 +2:10
5th. Joseph BLACKMORE (ENG) 1:36:29 +2:10


Full results:

Women:

Men:


Posted In:
Racing and Events Results XC Racing


11 Comments

  • 5 0
 Evie's back! I guess it must be feeling better now.
  • 2 38
flag jclnv (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Relatively weak field though. Those vaccines take a while to get over.
  • 2 1
 @jclnv: Zero vax effect on anyone I know. I'm a thrillseeker - I even got ahold of some Paxlovid when I finally caught a case - delicious stuff.
  • 2 1
 @jclnv: really? You're still terrified and spouting conspiracies? Get outside and talk to real health professionals. You're rant is getting old
  • 5 0
 Not a single Canadian. Hmmm. I wonder if they are all at Mount St. Anne.
  • 1 0
 Aparently Canada decided to use all of the allocated spots in Cycling for Road and Track only, so they sent nobody for MTB. They always used to send 4 Road and 4 Mtn in each of the mens and womens categories, with the rest always going to Track, but put all 16 spots (combined mens & womens) to Road instead. Track always gets more, because there are so few events for Track.
  • 2 0
 Evie broke my 9yr old sons heart when she passed on Snowshoe WC. He's still got her back I guess!
  • 3 0
 I thought PB headlines were a safe space from spoilers, but it seems not.
  • 1 0
 Go Evie....was cool.to go watch it...
  • 2 3
 Zero MSA content yet - I came to PB mainly for race stuff, Cathro, Wyn, trackwalx,
  • 1 0
 There is a MSA preview article. It's a start.





