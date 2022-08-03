Results: Evie Richards & Sam Gaze Win at 2022 Commonwealth Games

Results:

Elite Women



1st. Evie RICHARDS (ENG) 1:34:59

2nd. Zoe CUTHBERT (AUS) 1:35:46 +0:47

3rd. Candice LILL (RSA) 1:36:12 +1:13

4th. Isla SHORT (SCO) 1:37:07 +2:08

5th. Kimberley le COURT de BILLOT (MRI) 1:43:57 +8:58



Elite Men



1st. Samuel GAZE (NZL) 1:34:19

2nd. Ben OLIVER 1:34:50 (NZL) +0:31

3rd. Alexander MILLER (NAM) 1:36:20 +2:01

4th. Cameron ORR (NIR) 1:36:29 +2:10

5th. Joseph BLACKMORE (ENG) 1:36:29 +2:10



