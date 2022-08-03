Results: Evie Richards & Sam Gaze Win at 2022 Commonwealth Games

The results are in from the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. The mountain bike event was held at Cannock Chase Forest.
Check out the results below.
Results:
Full results:Women:Men:
Elite Women
1st. Evie RICHARDS (ENG) 1:34:59
2nd. Zoe CUTHBERT (AUS) 1:35:46 +0:47
3rd. Candice LILL (RSA) 1:36:12 +1:13
4th. Isla SHORT (SCO) 1:37:07 +2:08
5th. Kimberley le COURT de BILLOT (MRI) 1:43:57 +8:58
Elite Men
1st. Samuel GAZE (NZL) 1:34:19
2nd. Ben OLIVER 1:34:50 (NZL) +0:31
3rd. Alexander MILLER (NAM) 1:36:20 +2:01
4th. Cameron ORR (NIR) 1:36:29 +2:10
5th. Joseph BLACKMORE (ENG) 1:36:29 +2:10
11 Comments