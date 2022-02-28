Results: Evie Richards & Titouan Carod Win the Copa Catalana Internacional 2022 - Banyoles

Results:



Elite Men:



1st. Titouan Carod: 1:15:46.2

2nd. Filippo Colombo: +3.4

3rd. Thomas Litscher: +10

4th. Alan Hatherly: +14.8

5th. Ondrej Cink: +20.5





Elite Women:



1st. Evie Richards: 1:07:42.1

2nd. Alessandra Keller: +31.1

3rd. Annie Last: +48.2

4th. Isla Short: +57

5th. Léna Gérault: +57.4







U23 Men (Provisional):



1st. Mathis Azzaro: 1:18:02.2

2nd. Riley Amos: +2:32.8

3rd. Lucas Grieco: +2:47.0

4th. David Domingo Campos Motos: +4:14.9

5th. Loan Cheneval: +4:27.5





U23 Women:



1st. Harriet Harnden: 1:09:09

2nd. Jacqueline Schneebeli: +57.5

3rd. Noemie Garnier: +1:08.1

4th. Sara Cortinovis: +1:26.9

5th. Ana Santos: +3:21.2





Full Results:

Elite Men:

Elite Women:

U23 Men:

U23 Women:

The results are in from the 2022 Copa Catalana Internacional 2022 Banyoles with Evie Richards and Titouan Carod taking the Elite wins. Evie Richards took a big victory in the Elite Women's race as she finished half a minute clear of Alessandra Keller in second position. Annie Last completed the top three and fourth-placed Isla Short made it three British women on the podium. For the Elite Men Titouan Carod just pulled ahead of Filippo Colombo by only three seconds.Check out the full results below.