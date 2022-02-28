close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Results: Evie Richards & Titouan Carod Win the Copa Catalana Internacional 2022 - Banyoles

Feb 28, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
The results are in from the 2022 Copa Catalana Internacional 2022 Banyoles with Evie Richards and Titouan Carod taking the Elite wins. Evie Richards took a big victory in the Elite Women's race as she finished half a minute clear of Alessandra Keller in second position. Annie Last completed the top three and fourth-placed Isla Short made it three British women on the podium. For the Elite Men Titouan Carod just pulled ahead of Filippo Colombo by only three seconds.

Check out the full results below.



Results:


Elite Men:

1st. Titouan Carod: 1:15:46.2
2nd. Filippo Colombo: +3.4
3rd. Thomas Litscher: +10
4th. Alan Hatherly: +14.8
5th. Ondrej Cink: +20.5


Elite Women:

1st. Evie Richards: 1:07:42.1
2nd. Alessandra Keller: +31.1
3rd. Annie Last: +48.2
4th. Isla Short: +57
5th. Léna Gérault: +57.4



U23 Men (Provisional):

1st. Mathis Azzaro: 1:18:02.2
2nd. Riley Amos: +2:32.8
3rd. Lucas Grieco: +2:47.0
4th. David Domingo Campos Motos: +4:14.9
5th. Loan Cheneval: +4:27.5


U23 Women:

1st. Harriet Harnden: 1:09:09
2nd. Jacqueline Schneebeli: +57.5
3rd. Noemie Garnier: +1:08.1
4th. Sara Cortinovis: +1:26.9
5th. Ana Santos: +3:21.2



Full Results:

Elite Men:


Elite Women:


U23 Men:

Full results will be added when they are available.

U23 Women:




Posted In:
Racing and Events Results XC Racing


Must Read This Week
Review: 2022 Kona Process 153 DL 29
50822 views
Why Are So Many Bike Companies Being Bought at the Moment?
46355 views
Opinion: The Proxy War Between Discovery & Red Bull Is Official
44403 views
Throwback Thursday: 7 Bikes Turning 30 in 2022
41017 views
Discovery to Broadcast World Cup Coverage from 2023
38527 views
How to Accurately Calculate What Spring Rate You Need
36820 views
Industry Digest: $2 Billion of Bike Imports in 2021, Decathlon Shuts US Stores & More
34191 views
Our 25 Favourite Comments of 2021 - Comment Gold
30996 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Evie on fire for 2022!!!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007673
Mobile Version of Website