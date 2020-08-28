Results: EWS-E Zermatt 2020

After a long wait for the EWS to begin, we are finally kicking off the series with the first-ever EWS-E race. Riders were faced with six stages across 51km with the 'Power Stage' offering a gruelling climbing challenge to switch things up for the riders. After winning all but the 'Power Stage' Melanie Pugin dominated the first EWS-E race with a huge margin over past EWS champion Tracy Moseley. Completing the women top three was the Swiss rider Nathalie Schneitter. For the men, it was a French one-two after Yannick Pontal just beat out another EWS champion and mountain bike legend, Nicolas Vouilloz. Check out the full results from today's racing below. Race Stats:
Stage Results:
Stage 1:
Men:
1st. Jose Borges: 2:09.11
2nd. Yannick Pontal: +2.68
3rd. Edgar Carballo gonzalez: +3.76
4th. Tiago Ladeira: +4.57
5th. Diego Giordanengo: +4.83
Women:
1st. Melanie Pugin: 2:34.89
2nd. Tracy Moseley: +6.96
3rd. Nathalie Schneitter: +19.18
4th. Alba Wunderlin: +20.76
5th. Maaris Meier: +41.71
Stage 2:
Men:
1st. Loris Revelli: 2:55.73
2nd. Yannick Pontal: +2.93
3rd. Nicolas Vouilloz: +6.94
4th. Mathieu Ruffray: +6.99
5th. Jose Borges: +7.00
Women:
1st. Melanie Pugin: 3:33.18
2nd. Tracy Moseley: +16.50
3rd. Alba Wunderlin: +36.99
4th. Nathalie Schneitter: +47.86
5th. Maaris Meier: +1:07.14
Stage 3:
Men:
1st. Nicolas Vouilloz: 7:32.58
2nd. Jose Borges: +3.05
3rd. Gustav Wildhaber: +3.13
4th. Yannick Pontal: +4.27
5th. Alexandre Cure: +10.92
Women:
1st. Melanie Pugin: 8:36.20
2nd. Tracy Moseley: +2.70
3rd. Nathalie Schneitter: +48.02
4th. Alba Wunderlin: +59.36
5th. Maaris Meier: +1:40.93
Stage 4:
Men:
1st. Nicolas Vouilloz: 6:18.50
2nd. Yannick Pontal: +0.12
3rd. Jose Borges: +2.95
4th. Loris Revelli: +10.85
5th. Andrea Garibbo: +12.40
Women:
1st. Melanie Pugin: 7:22.40
2nd. Tracy Moseley: +31.21
3rd. Alba Wunderlin: +59.18
4th. Nathalie Schneitter: +1:17.98
5th. Kathi Kuypers: +3:03.27
Stage 5 [Power Stage]:
Men:
1st. Jerome Gilloux: 1:15.33
2nd. Levy Batista: +7.94
3rd. Alexandre Cure: +8.97
4th. Emanuel Pombo: +10.02
5th. Edgar Carballo gonzalez: +11.77
Women:
1st. Tracy Moseley: 1:44.00
2nd. Melanie Pugin: +2.62
3rd. Nathalie Schneitter: +7.35
4th. Maaris Meier: +18.67
5th. Alba Wunderlin: +1:26.87
Stage 6:
Men:
1st. Yannick Pontal: 5:56.15
2nd. Nicolas Vouilloz: +1.30
3rd. Loris Revelli: +5.50
4th. Emanuel Pombo: +9.87
5th. Jose Borges: +10.25
Women:
1st. Melanie Pugin: 6:59.75
2nd. Tracy Moseley: +23.45
3rd. Nathalie Schneitter: +1:48.12
4th. Maaris Meier: +2:16.91
5th. Alba Wunderlin: +2:56.82
Overall Results:
Men:
1st. Yannick Pontal: 26:29.22
2nd. Nicolas Vouilloz: 26:37.13
3rd. Jose Borges: 26:58.50
4th. Loris Revelli: 27:19.05
5th. Emanuel Pombo: 27:24.85
Women:
1st. Melanie Pugin: 30:53.04
2nd. Tracy Moseley: 32:11.24
3rd. Nathalie Schneitter: 35:58.91
4th. Alba Wunderlin: 38:10.40
5th. Maaris Meier: 39:27.43
Full Results:Women:Men:
