Results: EWS-E Zermatt 2020

Aug 28, 2020
After a long wait for the EWS to begin, we are finally kicking off the series with the first-ever EWS-E race. Riders were faced with six stages across 51km with the 'Power Stage' offering a gruelling climbing challenge to switch things up for the riders. After winning all but the 'Power Stage' Melanie Pugin dominated the first EWS-E race with a huge margin over past EWS champion Tracy Moseley. Completing the women top three was the Swiss rider Nathalie Schneitter. For the men, it was a French one-two after Yannick Pontal just beat out another EWS champion and mountain bike legend, Nicolas Vouilloz. Check out the full results from today's racing below.

Stage 1:
Men:

1st. Jose Borges: 2:09.11
2nd. Yannick Pontal: +2.68
3rd. Edgar Carballo gonzalez: +3.76
4th. Tiago Ladeira: +4.57
5th. Diego Giordanengo: +4.83

Women:

1st. Melanie Pugin: 2:34.89
2nd. Tracy Moseley: +6.96
3rd. Nathalie Schneitter: +19.18
4th. Alba Wunderlin: +20.76
5th. Maaris Meier: +41.71


Stage 2:
Men:

1st. Loris Revelli: 2:55.73
2nd. Yannick Pontal: +2.93
3rd. Nicolas Vouilloz: +6.94
4th. Mathieu Ruffray: +6.99
5th. Jose Borges: +7.00

Women:

1st. Melanie Pugin: 3:33.18
2nd. Tracy Moseley: +16.50
3rd. Alba Wunderlin: +36.99
4th. Nathalie Schneitter: +47.86
5th. Maaris Meier: +1:07.14




Stage 3:
Men:

1st. Nicolas Vouilloz: 7:32.58
2nd. Jose Borges: +3.05
3rd. Gustav Wildhaber: +3.13
4th. Yannick Pontal: +4.27
5th. Alexandre Cure: +10.92

Women:

1st. Melanie Pugin: 8:36.20
2nd. Tracy Moseley: +2.70
3rd. Nathalie Schneitter: +48.02
4th. Alba Wunderlin: +59.36
5th. Maaris Meier: +1:40.93


Stage 4:
Men:

1st. Nicolas Vouilloz: 6:18.50
2nd. Yannick Pontal: +0.12
3rd. Jose Borges: +2.95
4th. Loris Revelli: +10.85
5th. Andrea Garibbo: +12.40

Women:

1st. Melanie Pugin: 7:22.40
2nd. Tracy Moseley: +31.21
3rd. Alba Wunderlin: +59.18
4th. Nathalie Schneitter: +1:17.98
5th. Kathi Kuypers: +3:03.27




Stage 5 [Power Stage]:
Men:

1st. Jerome Gilloux: 1:15.33
2nd. Levy Batista: +7.94
3rd. Alexandre Cure: +8.97
4th. Emanuel Pombo: +10.02
5th. Edgar Carballo gonzalez: +11.77

Women:

1st. Tracy Moseley: 1:44.00
2nd. Melanie Pugin: +2.62
3rd. Nathalie Schneitter: +7.35
4th. Maaris Meier: +18.67
5th. Alba Wunderlin: +1:26.87


Stage 6:
Men:

1st. Yannick Pontal: 5:56.15
2nd. Nicolas Vouilloz: +1.30
3rd. Loris Revelli: +5.50
4th. Emanuel Pombo: +9.87
5th. Jose Borges: +10.25

Women:

1st. Melanie Pugin: 6:59.75
2nd. Tracy Moseley: +23.45
3rd. Nathalie Schneitter: +1:48.12
4th. Maaris Meier: +2:16.91
5th. Alba Wunderlin: +2:56.82



Overall Results:


Men:

1st. Yannick Pontal: 26:29.22
2nd. Nicolas Vouilloz: 26:37.13
3rd. Jose Borges: 26:58.50
4th. Loris Revelli: 27:19.05
5th. Emanuel Pombo: 27:24.85


Women:

1st. Melanie Pugin: 30:53.04
2nd. Tracy Moseley: 32:11.24
3rd. Nathalie Schneitter: 35:58.91
4th. Alba Wunderlin: 38:10.40
5th. Maaris Meier: 39:27.43



Full Results:
Women:

Men:



34 Comments

  • 27 9
 I see moto outdoors has a new format
  • 7 1
 Right I forgot we really doing this. Ok then. Without knowing much about it, what are the control measures for inspections? Do they have engineers inspecting the set-ups, power, throttle, capacity etc? Are there a tire size limitations, other tech restrictions? I just feel like this will inevitably turn into a rich teams sport, the F1 mercedes of e-bikes team will find the technology to win and dominate over time. Feel free to educate me if i'm off base.
  • 2 0
 Granted the 1km power climb makes me wonder about power limits etc., but otherwise, isn't it just the downhills that are timed, and wouldn't you only (99%) be using the electric power assist on the uphills that aren't timed? Granted I don't have an e-bike, but they seem to be growing in popularity, so this is kind of like a showcase to show what you can do on them and how much further you can go (if you carry 2 spare batteries...)?
  • 1 0
 @trillot: so do they stand on pegs for the downhill or pedal? haha
Assisted pedaling is still a factor for downhill.
  • 10 4
 eMTBs, fine, got no big problem with them. competitive eMTB races? I really don't get the point. neither a true moto sport or a true athletic sport, a diluted version of both.
  • 3 0
 it's the money mate
  • 8 6
 So you need 3 batteries to complete 30 min runs in total? Why not just ride MX bike that weighs less or close to ebike along with 3 batteries. This is really forcing ebikes down IMO. Ebikes are great for casual riders and people wanting to ride as much as possible in the shortest amount of time and ride as much dh as possible, but no race is going to convince people to buy them.
  • 5 0
 Haven't seen Tracey Mosley's name in anything for a while!
  • 6 0
 Along with Wildhaber, Pugin, Vouilloz, loads of big names right up there. Is Sabrina Jonnier still competing in this discipline? In DH racing she used to be right up against T-Mo!
  • 5 1
 More like Plugin today though
  • 1 0
 @vinay: Not René Wlidhaber though Wink
  • 1 0
 Nico Lau too
  • 1 0
 @sebevoltage: Oops, seems like I picked the other Pugin too. It is Floriane who's got a lot of titles so it is was her name in the back of my head.

@j-t-g: Ah, after all these years I finally get where the Pinkbike term "acoustic" bike comes from. "Acoustic" as in the type of instruments artists used to play in the MTV Unplugged series. Damn I'm slow, understanding the PB lingo...
  • 4 1
 Well done t-mo !!! And respect to Melanie for being so consistent and faster !!
  • 9 4
 "3 batteries"...lol
  • 4 0
 So the French like E-bikes then....
  • 5 2
 So shouldn't the medal go to the bike or bike manufacturer instead since they were doing the pedaling too?
  • 1 0
 3 batteries just to do 1 ride? I hope they were expected to carry all these batteries and not rely on pits? Who goes for a ride with 3 batteries? Definitely marketing over substance
  • 4 1
 Great to see T-mos on the world stage again.
  • 2 1
 World stage?
  • 3 2
 @owlie: yes world stage. Just because the American’s haven’t turned up doesn’t make any difference
  • 2 0
 Don't know who Yannick Pontal is but when you Nico in any race that's quite an accomplishment!
  • 1 0
 I still say e mountain bike racing should be more like 4 cross where they have to go both up and down very technical courses in short, 1 minute stages.
  • 2 0
 Nico still on top, shame on you youngins
  • 3 1
 Well done Portugal!! YEAH!!! Congrats boys Smile
  • 6 3
 so cool.. not!
  • 6 7
 Lots of people getting annoyed here. It's a new race format - don't like it don't comment, I doubt the riders could care less about what these people think. At least it's some racing for the first time in about a year.
  • 6 4
 This is one of the more pathetic things I've seen.
  • 1 0
 Go “rapazes”, thx for the results.
  • 2 2
 And all finished whilst the snail bikers are still slogging up the first hill. Boom!
  • 7 6
 Get bent, e-dorks.
  • 6 6
 surprised to see some real riders competing in this crap.
  • 8 3
 Embarrassed for them.
  • 2 2
 I kind of agree here. I would rather see a master's category (40+) type EWS format than this. Maybe with an altered course? Maybe these racers would migrate there if the e-option wasn't available? And make no mistake, I understand these guys would still blow the majority of riders out of the water. lets just see them do it on blue courses instead of black.

