Results: EWS-E Zermatt 2020

Race Stats:

Photo: Enduro World Series

Stage Results:



Stage 1:

Men:



1st. Jose Borges: 2:09.11

2nd. Yannick Pontal: +2.68

3rd. Edgar Carballo gonzalez: +3.76

4th. Tiago Ladeira: +4.57

5th. Diego Giordanengo: +4.83



Women:



1st. Melanie Pugin: 2:34.89

2nd. Tracy Moseley: +6.96

3rd. Nathalie Schneitter: +19.18

4th. Alba Wunderlin: +20.76

5th. Maaris Meier: +41.71





Stage 2:

Men:



1st. Loris Revelli: 2:55.73

2nd. Yannick Pontal: +2.93

3rd. Nicolas Vouilloz: +6.94

4th. Mathieu Ruffray: +6.99

5th. Jose Borges: +7.00



Women:



1st. Melanie Pugin: 3:33.18

2nd. Tracy Moseley: +16.50

3rd. Alba Wunderlin: +36.99

4th. Nathalie Schneitter: +47.86

5th. Maaris Meier: +1:07.14







Stage 3:

Men:



1st. Nicolas Vouilloz: 7:32.58

2nd. Jose Borges: +3.05

3rd. Gustav Wildhaber: +3.13

4th. Yannick Pontal: +4.27

5th. Alexandre Cure: +10.92



Women:



1st. Melanie Pugin: 8:36.20

2nd. Tracy Moseley: +2.70

3rd. Nathalie Schneitter: +48.02

4th. Alba Wunderlin: +59.36

5th. Maaris Meier: +1:40.93





Stage 4:

Men:



1st. Nicolas Vouilloz: 6:18.50

2nd. Yannick Pontal: +0.12

3rd. Jose Borges: +2.95

4th. Loris Revelli: +10.85

5th. Andrea Garibbo: +12.40



Women:



1st. Melanie Pugin: 7:22.40

2nd. Tracy Moseley: +31.21

3rd. Alba Wunderlin: +59.18

4th. Nathalie Schneitter: +1:17.98

5th. Kathi Kuypers: +3:03.27







Stage 5 [Power Stage]:

Men:



1st. Jerome Gilloux: 1:15.33

2nd. Levy Batista: +7.94

3rd. Alexandre Cure: +8.97

4th. Emanuel Pombo: +10.02

5th. Edgar Carballo gonzalez: +11.77



Women:



1st. Tracy Moseley: 1:44.00

2nd. Melanie Pugin: +2.62

3rd. Nathalie Schneitter: +7.35

4th. Maaris Meier: +18.67

5th. Alba Wunderlin: +1:26.87





Stage 6:

Men:



1st. Yannick Pontal: 5:56.15

2nd. Nicolas Vouilloz: +1.30

3rd. Loris Revelli: +5.50

4th. Emanuel Pombo: +9.87

5th. Jose Borges: +10.25



Women:



1st. Melanie Pugin: 6:59.75

2nd. Tracy Moseley: +23.45

3rd. Nathalie Schneitter: +1:48.12

4th. Maaris Meier: +2:16.91

5th. Alba Wunderlin: +2:56.82





Overall Results:



Men:



1st. Yannick Pontal: 26:29.22

2nd. Nicolas Vouilloz: 26:37.13

3rd. Jose Borges: 26:58.50

4th. Loris Revelli: 27:19.05

5th. Emanuel Pombo: 27:24.85





Women:



1st. Melanie Pugin: 30:53.04

2nd. Tracy Moseley: 32:11.24

3rd. Nathalie Schneitter: 35:58.91

4th. Alba Wunderlin: 38:10.40

5th. Maaris Meier: 39:27.43





Full Results:

Women:

Men:

After a long wait for the EWS to begin, we are finally kicking off the series with the first-ever EWS-E race. Riders were faced with six stages across 51km with the 'Power Stage' offering a gruelling climbing challenge to switch things up for the riders. After winning all but the 'Power Stage' Melanie Pugin dominated the first EWS-E race with a huge margin over past EWS champion Tracy Moseley. Completing the women top three was the Swiss rider Nathalie Schneitter. For the men, it was a French one-two after Yannick Pontal just beat out another EWS champion and mountain bike legend, Nicolas Vouilloz. Check out the full results from today's racing below.