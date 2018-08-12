Results: EWS Whistler - Live Updates

Live Updates:
12:20: All riders are on course! Local boy Jesse Melamed did not start after a hand injury sustained yesterday
. Results from Stage 1 should be coming in around 1pm. The Start List is here
.
12:48: The Privateer is down Stage 1. Our social media guy on the ground said Adam wasn't happy with his run and got caught near the bottom. Still a long day ahead though!
12:57: Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau is fastest on Stage 1, Micro Climate, at the moment, with a dozen more women still to come in behind her. Can anyone beat the Canadian?
13:02: Noga Korem goes into second, 22 second behind ALN.
13:02: Isabeau Courdurier comes in 1.87 ahead of ALN.
13:04: All the women are down Stage 1. Your top three on Stage 1 are Cecile Ravanel, Isabeau Courdurier and Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau.
1st. Cecile RAVANEL 7:18.33
2nd. Isabeau COURDURIER 7:29.73 +0:11.40
3rd. Andreane LANTHIER NADEAU 7:31.60 +0:13.27
4th. Katy WINTON 7:43.47 +0:25.14
5th. Noga KOREM 7:54.01 +0:35.68
6th. Emily SLACO 7:55.93 +0:37.60
7th. Becky COOK 7:57.94 +0:39.61
8th. Christina CHAPPETTA 8:01.45 +0:43.12
9th. Brittany PHELAN 8:02.80 +0:44.47
10th. Laura BATTISTA 8:03.14 +0:44.81
13:09: The top 30 men are coming down next. Currently, Canadian Max Leyen has the fastest time at 6:32.88 with Josh Bryceland 2.66 back.
13:14: Kevin MIQUEL on Team SUNN is now leading stage 1, 1 second ahead of Max Leyen.
13:19: Joe Nation is down and goes into 3rd.
13:22: Joe Barnes is now leading Stage 1 with a time of 6:24.92. Mitch Ropelato goes in second, 2.59 back.
13:23: Local boy Yoann Barelli goes second fastest on Stage 1.
13:23: And now it's Richie Rude that comes down, 11 seconds ahead of Joe Barnes!!
13:26: Local rider Remi Gauvin goes second fastest, 11.72 behind Rude! And it's Richie Rude, Remi Gauvin (+11.72), Joe Barnes (+11.9), Yoann Barelli (+12.29) all waiting to see what the last riders can do. Will Richie Rude's time hold off Sam Hill?
13:32: Eddie Masters is down and goes into second, but a whole 10 seconds off Rude's time!
.
5 Comments
Post a Comment