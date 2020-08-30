Live Updates: EWS Zermatt 2020

Live Race Updates



5:10 am PDT:



We have already seen multiple delays to the race start and stage cancellations due to the weather which has worsened overnight from practice. The organisers waited until conditions improved before letting riders head off into the mountains for the reduced race of two stages.



The weather report for today from



5:10 am PDT:



Racing is finally underway in Zermatt!



After months of waiting for the season to start, we had to wait a few more hours after dangerous conditions this morning put the event on hold while organisers worked around the issues. We may now only have two stages today but it will be great to have riders back between the tape. Pro riders will be hitting the course from 5:15 am PDT // 1:15 pm BST // 2:15 pm CEST.





5:10 am PDT:



Stage 1



With the new revised two-stage schedule riders will be tackling a shorter version of Rock'N'Roll, which was previously going to be the fourth and final stage of the day.





5:22 am PDT:



Estelle Charles takes an early lead in the Elite Womens race



After the first seven Elite Women riders Estelle Charles leads with a time of 8:33.44, this is 17.26 seconds ahead of Martha Gill and over forty seconds faster than current third positioned Laura Rossin.





5:32 am PDT:



Brady Stone takes the first stage win for the U21 Men



Brady Stone will be leading the race heading into the final stage with a 1.51 second margin over Commencal's Antoine Vidal. Jamie Edmondson rounds out the top three over twenty seconds back from the leader.



