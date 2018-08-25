RACING

Results: Final Overall Standings - DH World Cup Series 2018

Aug 25, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
What an epic season. Seven rounds brought us around the world to watch old favorites, and a rowdy new generation alike battle it out for the top spots. Here's to 2018! Now on to World Champs, and the long wait for the 2019....




Must Read This Week
Retro Tech: 6 Classic Mountain Bikes - Crankworx Whistler 2018
60055 views
Final Results: La Bresse DH World Cup 2018
55503 views
First Look: Trek's New 2019 Remedy
49370 views
More Tech Randoms: Suspension, Tires, Paint & More - Crankworx Whistler 2018
47931 views
Review: NS Snabb 150 Plus 1
47589 views
Tech Randoms - La Bresse DH World Cup 2018
46754 views
Aaron Gwin is Back, and He's On a 29er - La Bresse DH World Cup 2018
45710 views
Qualifying Results: La Bresse DH World Cup 2018
44873 views

12 Comments

  • + 6
 Geeman who is top ten overall yet not on GB world champs team. That's a very funny stat for the national selection, if i'm not mistaken, it has only been him and Danny who proved they can win the rainbow. Also very impressive that Martin is top 20 with only two race, and training specifically for enduro. Must sting a bit for the real competitive dh riders who seem to think that enduro is only for the old and washed up dh riders. Mtb community should really start to put more value on our best well rounded riders.
  • + 2
 When the teams were selected Gee just didn't have the results in the previous year or so that the others had. It's unfortunate for him and he would have been in a great position coming off the back of this result, however it gives a younger rider the chance to get the Worlds experience.
  • + 6
 Some notable names going into next year without the top 10 protection all year, Gwin, Minnar, Norton, Moir. Injurys took their toll on the overall this year
  • + 2
 Crazy how Maes gets 20th place with only 2 races. Schooling a lot of fulltime DH pros.
  • + 1
 page has been updated since I posted my comment - original page had seagrave overall woman's winner and brosnan second for the men.
  • + 1
 What happened to Gwinn. Not where I expected him to place.
  • + 1
 he slid out on some roots and crashed in the first 30 seconds. it was a really wet/nasty race. lots of crashes
  • + 2
 @sooner518: This is the list for the overall, he didn't race half the season
  • + 1
 He couldn’t bring the big wheels to the full speed...
  • - 3
 Men's overall results here different to the ones broadcast on redbull? how could have Gee gone down a place? Am I missing something?
  • - 1
 Your brain
  • + 1
 I don't understand these lists up here either. Look at the womens riders table, juniors are mixed with the adults - confusing.

Here is an individual standings list for the women: www.mtb-news.de/news/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/bres_dhi_we_standings.pdf

And here for the men: www.mtb-news.de/news/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/bres_dhi_me_standings_x.pdf

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.027686
Mobile Version of Website