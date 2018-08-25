Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
RACING
Results: Final Overall Standings - DH World Cup Series 2018
Aug 25, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
What an epic season. Seven rounds brought us around the world to watch old favorites, and a rowdy new generation alike battle it out for the top spots. Here's to 2018! Now on to World Champs, and the long wait for the 2019....
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Retro Tech: 6 Classic Mountain Bikes - Crankworx Whistler 2018
60055 views
Final Results: La Bresse DH World Cup 2018
55503 views
First Look: Trek's New 2019 Remedy
49370 views
More Tech Randoms: Suspension, Tires, Paint & More - Crankworx Whistler 2018
47931 views
Review: NS Snabb 150 Plus 1
47589 views
Tech Randoms - La Bresse DH World Cup 2018
46754 views
Aaron Gwin is Back, and He's On a 29er - La Bresse DH World Cup 2018
45710 views
Qualifying Results: La Bresse DH World Cup 2018
44873 views
12 Comments
Score
Time
+ 6
Zuman
(52 mins ago)
Geeman who is top ten overall yet not on GB world champs team. That's a very funny stat for the national selection, if i'm not mistaken, it has only been him and Danny who proved they can win the rainbow. Also very impressive that Martin is top 20 with only two race, and training specifically for enduro. Must sting a bit for the real competitive dh riders who seem to think that enduro is only for the old and washed up dh riders. Mtb community should really start to put more value on our best well rounded riders.
[Reply]
+ 2
dingus
(33 mins ago)
When the teams were selected Gee just didn't have the results in the previous year or so that the others had. It's unfortunate for him and he would have been in a great position coming off the back of this result, however it gives a younger rider the chance to get the Worlds experience.
[Reply]
+ 6
aushred
(1 hours ago)
Some notable names going into next year without the top 10 protection all year, Gwin, Minnar, Norton, Moir. Injurys took their toll on the overall this year
[Reply]
+ 2
Snuzz
(17 mins ago)
Crazy how Maes gets 20th place with only 2 races. Schooling a lot of fulltime DH pros.
[Reply]
+ 1
jamesroxby
(39 mins ago)
page has been updated since I posted my comment - original page had seagrave overall woman's winner and brosnan second for the men.
[Reply]
+ 1
loganskis
(1 hours ago)
What happened to Gwinn. Not where I expected him to place.
[Reply]
+ 1
sooner518
(1 hours ago)
he slid out on some roots and crashed in the first 30 seconds. it was a really wet/nasty race. lots of crashes
[Reply]
+ 2
src248
(52 mins ago)
@sooner518
: This is the list for the overall, he didn't race half the season
[Reply]
+ 1
karoliusz
(46 mins ago)
He couldn’t bring the big wheels to the full speed...
[Reply]
- 3
jamesroxby
(1 hours ago)
Men's overall results here different to the ones broadcast on redbull? how could have Gee gone down a place? Am I missing something?
[Reply]
- 1
andnyleswillriot
(1 hours ago)
Your brain
[Reply]
+ 1
eliaso
(1 hours ago)
I don't understand these lists up here either. Look at the womens riders table, juniors are mixed with the adults - confusing.
Here is an individual standings list for the women:
www.mtb-news.de/news/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/bres_dhi_we_standings.pdf
And here for the men:
www.mtb-news.de/news/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/bres_dhi_me_standings_x.pdf
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.027686
Mobile Version of Website
12 Comments
Here is an individual standings list for the women: www.mtb-news.de/news/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/bres_dhi_we_standings.pdf
And here for the men: www.mtb-news.de/news/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/bres_dhi_me_standings_x.pdf
Post a Comment