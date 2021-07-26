Results: Finn Iles & Casey Brown Win the 2021 Canadian National DH Championships

Results:



Men:



1st. Finn Iles: 3:48.52

2nd. Mark Wallace: 3:52.78

3rd. Jackson Goldstone: 3:53.76

4th. Elliot Jamieson: 3:54.74

5th. Lucas Cruz: 3:55.80





Women:



1st. Casey Brown: 4:38.35

2nd. Miranda Miller: 4:39.68

3rd. Georgia Astle: 4:41.99

4th. Vaea Verbeeck: 4:43.81

5th. Jennifer McHugh: 4:52.22





Full Results:

Men

Women

The results are in from the Canadian DH National Championships at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort, with Finn Iles and Casey Brown taking the 2021 titles.Casey Brown secured the Women's Elite national title by just over one second on Miranda Miller in second-place and Georgia Astle in third. Finn Iles took the national title in the Elite Men's racing, with Mark Wallace in second and first-year Junior rider Jackson Goldstone crossed the line around five seconds back in third.Check out the full results below.