Results: Finn Iles & Casey Brown Win the 2021 Canadian National DH Championships

Jul 25, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

The results are in from the Canadian DH National Championships at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort, with Finn Iles and Casey Brown taking the 2021 titles.

Casey Brown secured the Women's Elite national title by just over one second on Miranda Miller in second-place and Georgia Astle in third. Finn Iles took the national title in the Elite Men's racing, with Mark Wallace in second and first-year Junior rider Jackson Goldstone crossed the line around five seconds back in third.

Check out the full results below.

Results:


Men:

1st. Finn Iles: 3:48.52
2nd. Mark Wallace: 3:52.78
3rd. Jackson Goldstone: 3:53.76
4th. Elliot Jamieson: 3:54.74
5th. Lucas Cruz: 3:55.80


Women:

1st. Casey Brown: 4:38.35
2nd. Miranda Miller: 4:39.68
3rd. Georgia Astle: 4:41.99
4th. Vaea Verbeeck: 4:43.81
5th. Jennifer McHugh: 4:52.22


Full Results:

Men

Women



Posted In:
Racing and Events Results DH Racing National Championships


Must Read This Week
Amaury Pierron & Commencal 21 Team Manager Apologize for Instagram Stories
99480 views
Update: Full Rider List Announced for Red Bull Hardline
63618 views
Final Results from Red Bull Hardline 2021
61563 views
Florida Man Bitten By Alligator After Falling Off Trail
52603 views
First Ever Two-Speed Olympic BMX Bike Uses Modified Zee Drivetrain
51044 views
Check Out: Futuristic Handlebars, New Saddles, Back Protection, & More
41280 views
Final Results from the Men's XC at the Tokyo Olympics
40125 views
Round Up: 15 Olympic Edition Bikes
35960 views

10 Comments

  • 9 1
 Talk about some lackluster coverage for the Canadian DH series this year...
  • 2 0
 Yep, terrible.
  • 3 0
 What about all the racers that are Outside of the Pro categories?
  • 5 0
 Crazy the pace Jackson has been keeping. Battling with the elites as a first year junior. I had always figured he was going the freeride route but he is killer between the tape too.
  • 5 0
 I hope Jackson Goldstone doesn't get valihölled so he is all under the same pressure when turning Elite too...let them be teeneagers.
it is so sad hearing Vali saying she didn't have the same fun on the bike anymore.
  • 1 0
 @Fufi7: absolutely.
  • 4 0
 Pinkbike #fail. Epic race and yet zero Pinkbike coverage.
  • 1 0
 Pinkbike must be too busy making 'How to' videos to cover any racing in Canada. Disappointing.
  • 2 0
 Good work Casey!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008964
Mobile Version of Website