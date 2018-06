Live Updates:



4:30am: Women are on course.



(*All time is Pacific Standard Time)





Junior Men



1st. A’HERN Kye 4:42.414

2nd. DAPRELA Thibaut 4:43.179 +0.765

3rd. EDWARDS Kade 4:45.073 +2.69

4th. EDMONDSON Jamie 4:48.037 +5.623

5th. MASIERO Giacomo 4:54.396 +11.982



Junior Women



1st. HOLL Valentina 5:21.694

2nd. ZIBASA Paula 5:50.896 +29.202

3rd. NEWKIRK Anna 5:50.923 +29.229

4th. MELVIN Kaytlin 6:41.041 +1:19.347

5th. JOHNSET Mille 7:02.893 +1:41.199



