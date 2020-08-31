Results: French Cup DH - Métabief

Results:



Men:



1st. Loris Vergier: 3:35.19

2nd. Greg Minnaar: 3:42.61

3rd. Benoit Coulanges: 3:43.84

4th. Loic Bruni: 3:44.98

5th. Thibaut Daprela: 3:45.74





Women:



1st. Camille Balanche: 4:31.32

2nd. Monika Hrastnik: 4:46.94

3rd. Veronika Widmann: 4:49.17

4th. Mélanie Chappaz: 4:49.33

5th. Agnes Delest: 4:57.68





Conditions may not have been quite as bad in Métabief as they were for the EWS riders in Zermatt but with plenty of rain and no shortage of mud on the track, the third round of the French Cup was a tough challenge for riders. In the Women's racing, it was Camille Balanche who took the win by nearly 15 seconds over Monika Hrastnik with Veronika Widmann rounding out the top three.For the men, Loris Vergier backed up his fastest qualifier with a win of over seven seconds ahead of his teammate Greg Minnaar. The newly crowned French national champion would finish the weekend third and the biggest surprise of the weekend was the MTB legend Steve Peat taking to the track with no sign of slowing down after a 12th place qualifier and a 5th place at the first split in finals. Although a flat meant he finished the weekend with a still respectable 28th place. Check out the full results below.