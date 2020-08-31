Results: French Cup DH - Métabief

Aug 31, 2020
Conditions may not have been quite as bad in Métabief as they were for the EWS riders in Zermatt but with plenty of rain and no shortage of mud on the track, the third round of the French Cup was a tough challenge for riders. In the Women's racing, it was Camille Balanche who took the win by nearly 15 seconds over Monika Hrastnik with Veronika Widmann rounding out the top three.

For the men, Loris Vergier backed up his fastest qualifier with a win of over seven seconds ahead of his teammate Greg Minnaar. The newly crowned French national champion would finish the weekend third and the biggest surprise of the weekend was the MTB legend Steve Peat taking to the track with no sign of slowing down after a 12th place qualifier and a 5th place at the first split in finals. Although a flat meant he finished the weekend with a still respectable 28th place. Check out the full results below.

Results:


Men:

1st. Loris Vergier: 3:35.19
2nd. Greg Minnaar: 3:42.61
3rd. Benoit Coulanges: 3:43.84
4th. Loic Bruni: 3:44.98
5th. Thibaut Daprela: 3:45.74


Women:

1st. Camille Balanche: 4:31.32
2nd. Monika Hrastnik: 4:46.94
3rd. Veronika Widmann: 4:49.17
4th. Mélanie Chappaz: 4:49.33
5th. Agnes Delest: 4:57.68



Women:

Top 40 Men:

Find the full results here.



14 Comments

  • 7 0
 Steve Peat 5th at the first split just under 2 seconds down fuck yeah!!!
  • 2 0
 did he crash or something in the end?
  • 4 0
 @owen1jones: read the article. Flat tire
  • 5 0
 whaat, did vergier eat for breakfast??
  • 3 0
 Bravo Loris ! The Pierron family is on fire too !
  • 3 0
 Dorval AM is one hell of a team, they're on fire this season !
  • 1 0
 Crazy to think Peaty was already riding this track back in 1993 for the worlds... LEGEND !!!
  • 1 0
 Some hass kicking in france happening. Thats a couple of good gaps
  • 1 0
 Was this on the old school WC DH track?
  • 1 0
 Same place but not the same track haha
  • 1 0
 @loris-brthlt: thought so, I remember that one as flat out pedal to the metal.
  • 1 0
 everyone in their twenties except for two old GOAT's
  • 1 0
 that´s a stacked field!
  • 1 0
 NEVER BACK DOWN.

