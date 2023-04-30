Results: French Cup XC 2023 - Guéret

Apr 30, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
With some of the world's fastest riders in attendance, the results are in from the French Cup XCO in Guéret. In the Women's racing, it was Pauline Ferrand Prevot who took the win with her new Ineos Grenadiers team. Lena Gerault came the closest to the current XC World Champ although this was still over two minutes back. In the Men's race, Sam Gaze secured an early season win of three seconds against Joshua Dubau with Antoine Philipp six seconds back in 3rd.

The French Cup also saw riders take on an XCC Short Track event with Sam Gaze taking the win there as well with Annie Last taking the top step in the Women's race.

Check out the results below.

Results:


Elite Men:

1st. Sam Gaze: 1:25:07
2nd. Joshua Dubau: 1:25:10
3rd. Antoine Philipp: 1:25:13
4th. Thomas Griot: 1:25:20
5th. Jens Schuermans: 1:25:35


Elite Women:

1st. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 1:23:50
2nd. Lena Gerault: 1:26:00
3rd. Annie Last: 1:27:03
4th. Constance Valentin: 1:27:30
5th. Janika Loiv: 1:27:55


Full Results:

Top 50 Elite Women:

Top 50 Elite Men:


More results can be found here.


