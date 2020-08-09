Results: French Cup XC - Alpe d'Huez

Aug 9, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

With some of the world's fastest riders in attendance, the results are in from the French Cup XCO at Alpe d'Huez. In the Women's racing, it was Lena Gerault who bested the rest with a 26 second lead over Jolanda Neff. For the men, Milan Vader came out on top with a slightly smaller lead of just 11 seconds ahead of Jordan Sarrou. Check out the full results below.

Results:


Elite Men:

1st. Milan Vader: 1:28:20
2nd. Jordan Sarrou: +11
3rd. Thomas Litscher: +41
4th. Maxime Marotte: +1:14
5th. Victor Koretzky: +2:14


Elite Women:

1st. Lena Gerault: 1:14:43
2nd. Jolanda Neff: +26
3rd. Loana Lecomte: +1:00
4th. Eva Lechner: +1:46
5th. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +1:54


Full Results:

Elite Women:

Elite Men:



Posted In:
Racing and Events Results XC Racing


Must Read This Week
Update: A Better Look at Norco's New Long Travel Bike
91464 views
Building The World's Lightest 29er DH Bike With Dangerholm
82669 views
Must Watch: Nico Vink Rides Through Flames In ''From The Ash''
59877 views
First Ride: Yeti's 2021 ARC Hardtail
53481 views
Schwalbe Announces 5 New Tire Casings & 2 New Tread Patterns
49140 views
Field Test: 2021 Specialized Epic - The Lightest & Slackest
48753 views
Kona Announces New Process X & Aluminum 153
43982 views
Everything We Know About the 2021 Specialized Status
39685 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Sorta lonely here in the comments section. Am I the only one to get all wooded up over a french xco results posting??

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.010673
Mobile Version of Website