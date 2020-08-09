Results: French Cup XC - Alpe d'Huez

Results:



Elite Men:



1st. Milan Vader: 1:28:20

2nd. Jordan Sarrou: +11

3rd. Thomas Litscher: +41

4th. Maxime Marotte: +1:14

5th. Victor Koretzky: +2:14





Elite Women:



1st. Lena Gerault: 1:14:43

2nd. Jolanda Neff: +26

3rd. Loana Lecomte: +1:00

4th. Eva Lechner: +1:46

5th. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +1:54





Full Results:

Elite Women:

Elite Men:

With some of the world's fastest riders in attendance, the results are in from the French Cup XCO at Alpe d'Huez. In the Women's racing, it was Lena Gerault who bested the rest with a 26 second lead over Jolanda Neff. For the men, Milan Vader came out on top with a slightly smaller lead of just 11 seconds ahead of Jordan Sarrou. Check out the full results below.