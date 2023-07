Results:



Men:



1st. Loic Bruni: 3:41.44

2nd. Thibaut Daprela: 3:42.94

3rd. Benoit Coulanges: 3:42.97

4th. Loris Vergier: 3:43.46

5th. Dylan Levesque: 3:43.54





Women:



1st. Marine Cabirou: 4:24.40

2nd. Lisa Bouladou: 4:26.44

3rd. Lais Bonnaure: 4:33.07

4th. Vicky Clavel: 4:36.42

5th. Adelina Fontaine: 4:43.76





The results are in from the French DH National Championships at Les Arcs, with Marine Cabirou and Loic Bruni taking the 2023 titles.Check out the full results below.