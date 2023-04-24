Results: French Enduro Championships 2023



Elite Men



1st. Alex Rudeau: 28:16

2nd. Dimitri Tordo: 28:25

3rd. Adrien Dailly: 28:37

4th. Hugo Pigeon: 28:59

5th. Louis Jeandel: 29:07





Elite Women



1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 32:11

2nd. Morgane Charre: 32:46

3rd. Mélanie Pugin: 33:25

4th. Lily Planquart: 35:41

5th. Morgane Jonnier: 35:46





Full Results:

Elite Men:

Elite Women:

The results are in from the French Enduro National Championships in Levens, with Isabeau Courdurier and Alex Rudeau keeping hold of the titles for another year.Check out the full results below.