Results: French Enduro Championships 2023

Apr 24, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
The results are in from the French Enduro National Championships in Levens, with Isabeau Courdurier and Alex Rudeau keeping hold of the titles for another year.

Check out the full results below.



Elite Men

1st. Alex Rudeau: 28:16
2nd. Dimitri Tordo: 28:25
3rd. Adrien Dailly: 28:37
4th. Hugo Pigeon: 28:59
5th. Louis Jeandel: 29:07


Elite Women

1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 32:11
2nd. Morgane Charre: 32:46
3rd. Mélanie Pugin: 33:25
4th. Lily Planquart: 35:41
5th. Morgane Jonnier: 35:46


Full Results:
Elite Men:


Elite Women:




Posted In:
Racing and Events Results Enduro Racing French National Championships National Championships


Must Read This Week
First Look: 2023 Specialized Epic World Cup
61918 views
Push Industries is Making an Inverted Fork - Sea Otter 2023
53395 views
Randoms Round 2 - Sea Otter 2023
48845 views
Yeti's Prototype DH Bike - Sea Otter 2023
47885 views
First Look: Atherton AM.170
46263 views
First Look & Ride: Yeti's New SB135
45400 views
First Ride: 2023 Propain Tyee
43796 views
The Oceanian Bike Project: Steel Hardtails, Trail Building Tools, New Brakes, & More
41260 views

0 Comments






Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.044938
Mobile Version of Website