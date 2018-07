Results: French National Championships 2018

The 2018 French Downhill National Championships

Thunderstorms

Practice

Loris Vergier and Loic Bruni looking comfortable in practice

The first day riding

Remi Thirion

The French field was stacked with talent not only with the names we all know.

Line choice

The track very quickly

Myriam Nicole and Amaury Pierron on hot runs in seeding



Seeding

Amaury Pierron

Thomas Estaque

Loris Vergier

Myriam Nicole

Marine Cabirou

Cecile Ravanel

Riders queuing up for their seeding run

The top World Cup Men had the worst of the conditions

Fiona Ourdouillie

Adelina Fontaine

Myriam Nicole

Gaëtan Vige

Valentin Chatanay

Florent Payet

Amaury Pierron

Vige

Men's Results



1st Gaëtan Vige 3:14.47

2nd Valentin Clement 3:14.57

3rd Valentin Chatanay 3:19.23

Women's Results



1st Fiona Ourdouillie 4:29.62

2nd Adelina Fontaine 4:47.80

3rd Myriam Nicole 4:49.97



went off in dramatic fashion over the 26th - 28th of July. Weather played a huge part in the event, with the course every bit as we thought in our track check, fast, loose, with plenty of technical off camber, fresh loam and demanding steeps that became treacherous in the slippery conditions for finals!were a factor over the whole week, with one biblical downpour during track walk. The threat loomed large the evening before practice, with the heavens opening the morning of the race itself. Though some blue skies did appear for early practice, the alpine rain had a huge impact on the race itself, turning the dry, dusty conditions into a muddy slip and slide in a matter of minutes....began on Thursday morning after substantial rain the night before. Luckily for track conditions there had not been too much moisture for the previous two weeks. So, conditions were dry, if a little slick in places, for the opening riders to get a handle on things.was a calm affair, Loic Bruni enjoying the relaxed atmosphere, on Instagram "minty and chill." Most of the top World Cup Riders such as Loic, Loris Vergier, Amaury Pierron, Thomas Estaque and Myriam Nicole were all riding at a calculated pace during the first practice day.was an exception to this, looking up to speed and full gas from the start!seemed to be important, with some sections taped wide, some taped very tight. Check out our RAW footage from day one here.started to show it was not going to be straight forward to conquer. Within hours of practice, opening sniper roots and benches had appeared in the fresh, and older sections of Pleney.Practice Day One RAWwas where things really started to heat up, the crowds grew and so did the atmosphere.carried his stunning form this season into Friday and placed first, crossing the line with dust on his sleeve from a small crash mid way down!proving his worth in the steeps on a flyer in second and, fresh from his first World Cup win in Andorra in third., back from injury took first by just over a second fromand Enduro Queenin second and third respectively.On the eve of race day, news dropped that the entire day's schedule would be moved forward. Thunderstorms rolled in early morning, though at 8h blue skies appeared, it was only fleeting and once again the heavens opened midway through finals.In the women's race it was a surprise winner inwith a time of 4:29.62, over 18 seconds up on second place, with pre-race favouritein third.Young Scott pinner, set the early pace in the men's field, with a time of 3.14.57, less than 20 seconds back on Pierron's winning seeding time, in far trickier conditions, wet but still with some grip.It was a time that would hold up as none of the French World Cup regulars could get close, Valentin Clement only .10 back andwith results they could only have dreamed of in second and third.managed a very respectable 5th.was the only one of the top boys able to get anywhere close at the first split, but he couldn't hold the pace and finished best of the rest, but still over 30 seconds behind the youngThe course had become near enough impossible after the rain eased up, a slop fest better suited to a canoe than a bike!Slip 'n' Slide RAWWhere were Amaury, Bruni, and Loris? Full results here