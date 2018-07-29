RACING

Results: French National Championships 2018

Jul 29, 2018
by MTB BEDS  
The 2018 French Downhill National Championships went off in dramatic fashion over the 26th - 28th of July. Weather played a huge part in the event, with the course every bit as we thought in our track check, fast, loose, with plenty of technical off camber, fresh loam and demanding steeps that became treacherous in the slippery conditions for finals!

Thunderstorms were a factor over the whole week, with one biblical downpour during track walk. The threat loomed large the evening before practice, with the heavens opening the morning of the race itself. Though some blue skies did appear for early practice, the alpine rain had a huge impact on the race itself, turning the dry, dusty conditions into a muddy slip and slide in a matter of minutes....

Practice began on Thursday morning after substantial rain the night before. Luckily for track conditions there had not been too much moisture for the previous two weeks. So, conditions were dry, if a little slick in places, for the opening riders to get a handle on things.

Loris Vergier and Loic Bruni looking comfortable in practice


The first day riding was a calm affair, Loic Bruni enjoying the relaxed atmosphere, on Instagram "minty and chill." Most of the top World Cup Riders such as Loic, Loris Vergier, Amaury Pierron, Thomas Estaque and Myriam Nicole were all riding at a calculated pace during the first practice day.

Remi Thirion was an exception to this, looking up to speed and full gas from the start!

The French field was stacked with talent not only with the names we all know.


Line choice seemed to be important, with some sections taped wide, some taped very tight. Check out our RAW footage from day one here.

The track very quickly started to show it was not going to be straight forward to conquer. Within hours of practice, opening sniper roots and benches had appeared in the fresh, and older sections of Pleney.

Practice Day One RAW


Myriam Nicole and Amaury Pierron on hot runs in seeding



Seeding was where things really started to heat up, the crowds grew and so did the atmosphere. Amaury Pierron carried his stunning form this season into Friday and placed first, crossing the line with dust on his sleeve from a small crash mid way down! Thomas Estaque proving his worth in the steeps on a flyer in second and Loris Vergier, fresh from his first World Cup win in Andorra in third.

Myriam Nicole, back from injury took first by just over a second from Marine Cabirou and Enduro Queen Cecile Ravanel in second and third respectively.

Riders queuing up for their seeding run


On the eve of race day, news dropped that the entire day's schedule would be moved forward. Thunderstorms rolled in early morning, though at 8h blue skies appeared, it was only fleeting and once again the heavens opened midway through finals.

The top World Cup Men had the worst of the conditions




In the women's race it was a surprise winner in Fiona Ourdouillie with a time of 4:29.62, over 18 seconds up on second place Adelina Fontaine, with pre-race favourite Myriam Nicole in third.

Young Scott pinner Gaëtan Vige, set the early pace in the men's field, with a time of 3.14.57, less than 20 seconds back on Pierron's winning seeding time, in far trickier conditions, wet but still with some grip.

It was a time that would hold up as none of the French World Cup regulars could get close, Valentin Clement only .10 back and Valentin Chatanay with results they could only have dreamed of in second and third. Florent Payet managed a very respectable 5th.

Amaury Pierron was the only one of the top boys able to get anywhere close at the first split, but he couldn't hold the pace and finished best of the rest, but still over 30 seconds behind the young Vige.

The course had become near enough impossible after the rain eased up, a slop fest better suited to a canoe than a bike!

Slip 'n' Slide RAW


Men's Results

1st Gaëtan Vige 3:14.47
2nd Valentin Clement 3:14.57
3rd Valentin Chatanay 3:19.23
Women's Results

1st Fiona Ourdouillie 4:29.62
2nd Adelina Fontaine 4:47.80
3rd Myriam Nicole 4:49.97

Where were Amaury, Bruni, and Loris? Full results here.

Must Read This Week
Bike Checks & Tech From the Pits - EWS La Thuile 2018
61397 views
6 Things We Learned at EWS La Thuile
52938 views
Video: Insane Crash at the Tour de France
52424 views
Destination Showcase: Colorado
45004 views
Pinkbike Poll: What's the Most You'd Spend on a Mountain Bike?
37651 views
Kona Announces All New 2019 Kona Big Honzo
37264 views
First Ride: 2019 Orbea Oiz
37246 views
There's a New Aluminum Version of the Trek Slash
36755 views

8 Comments

  • + 2
 Hahaha I love it when articles mistakenly bring up the rare water species "Marine Caribou".
  • + 1
 Would have done well being a rare water species for that race.
  • + 1
 Well, now the article was corrected. Still enjoyed it for a few minutes!
  • + 1
 And why is this not on the WC? Because they will not fill the UCI coffers?
  • + 0
 In one word, yes
  • + 1
 A venue/resort must apply to the UCi to run a World Cup, the admin fee is around 20k euros. They must then also pay for nearly all of the infrastructure. A venue/resort must decide if it is worth putting on such an event, will they see a return of their investment?
  • + 1
 Anyone know more about the track? Did it use any of the Pleney Noir?
  • + 1
 Came dowm some nice naturals to the right of Pleney Black before joining onto Pleney Red via a freshly cut section... then another fresh section before the grassy finish

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.025834
Mobile Version of Website