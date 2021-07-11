Results: French National XC Championships 2021

Results:

Elite Men



1st. Maxime Marotte: 1:29:51

2nd. Jordan Sarrou: 1:30:08

3rd. Titouan Carod: 1:31:39

4th. Stephane Tempier: 1:32:31

5th. Victor Koretzky: 1:33:01



Elite Women



1st. Loana Lecomte: 1:25:53

2nd. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 1:27:25

3rd. Lena Gerault: 1:31:08

4th. Hélène Clauzel: 1:32:33

5th. Lucie Urruty: 1:33:25





U23 Men



1st. Luca Martin: 1:19:09

2nd. Leo Bartoletti: 1:20:34

3rd. Benjamin Le Ny: 1:20:45

4th. Hugo Weiss: 1:20:57

5th. Axel Roudil Cortinat: 1:21:02







After the flat out first four rounds of the XC World Cup, a stacked lineup of the top French XC racers come together for the 2021 National Championships. In the Elite Women's racing, Loana Lecomte continued her dominance as she took home the title after besting Pauline Ferrand Prevot by over one and a half minutes. With the Olympics closing in this will definitely put Loana as the clear favourite for the Games.For the Elite Men, Maxime Marotte took the win by 17 seconds ahead of the current World Champion Jordan Sarrou. Check out the full results from the French XC National Championships below.