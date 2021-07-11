Results: French National XC Championships 2021

Jul 11, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

After the flat out first four rounds of the XC World Cup, a stacked lineup of the top French XC racers come together for the 2021 National Championships. In the Elite Women's racing, Loana Lecomte continued her dominance as she took home the title after besting Pauline Ferrand Prevot by over one and a half minutes. With the Olympics closing in this will definitely put Loana as the clear favourite for the Games.

For the Elite Men, Maxime Marotte took the win by 17 seconds ahead of the current World Champion Jordan Sarrou. Check out the full results from the French XC National Championships below.

Results:

Elite Men

1st. Maxime Marotte: 1:29:51
2nd. Jordan Sarrou: 1:30:08
3rd. Titouan Carod: 1:31:39
4th. Stephane Tempier: 1:32:31
5th. Victor Koretzky: 1:33:01

Elite Women

1st. Loana Lecomte: 1:25:53
2nd. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 1:27:25
3rd. Lena Gerault: 1:31:08
4th. Hélène Clauzel: 1:32:33
5th. Lucie Urruty: 1:33:25


U23 Men

1st. Luca Martin: 1:19:09
2nd. Leo Bartoletti: 1:20:34
3rd. Benjamin Le Ny: 1:20:45
4th. Hugo Weiss: 1:20:57
5th. Axel Roudil Cortinat: 1:21:02




Full Results:

Top 40 U23 Men:


Top 40 Elite Women:


Top 40 Elite Men:




Posted In:
Racing and Events Results French National Championships National Championships XC Racing


Must Read This Week
Final Results from EWS La Thuile 2021 Race 1
63286 views
Ridden & Rated: 5 of the Best Convertible MTB Helmets for 2021
58796 views
The Mountain Bike Tech Infiltrating the Tour de France
57546 views
Grizzly Bear Kills Bikepacker While She Sleeps in Small-Town Montana
53574 views
5 Things We Learned From the Les Gets DH World Cup
51172 views
Final Results from the Les Gets XC World Cup 2021
49740 views
Charlie Murray Sustains Wrist Injury Following EWS Val di Fassa Pit Crash
44101 views
First Look & Interview: Gamux CNC Gearbox Bike At Les Gets
43543 views

2 Comments

  • 4 0
 After yet another first place at Snowshoe 2021, a strange and vaguely geometric shape will appear in the sky above the podium and bathe Loana Lecomte in a shimmering blue light, almost too brilliant to look at.

"Thank you, humans," she will say with an accented giggle. "I have enjoyed your funny little bicycle competitions. Now I am off to find new adventures. Au revoir!"

And then she disappears forever, making it the fourth biggest news story of the year.
  • 1 0
 It is a surprise that anyone else bothered to turn up!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007986
Mobile Version of Website