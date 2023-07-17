Results: French XC National Championships 2023

Jul 17, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
Ahead of the World Championships in just a few weeks time, a stacked lineup of the top French XC racers come together for the 2023 National Championships in Jeumont. In the Elite Women's racing, Loana Lecomte secured another year as the French champ going almost three minutes ahead of Léna Gerault.

For the Elite Men, Titouan Carod also took the title again for the next year as he went nine seconds ahead of Jordan Sarrou. Check out the full results from the French XC National Championships below.

Results:

Elite Men

1st. Titouan Carod: 1:20:13
2nd. Jordan Sarrou: 1:20:22
3rd. Maxime Marotte: 1:20:42
4th. Mathis Azzaro: 1:21:14
5th. Joshua Dubau: 1:21:14

Elite & U23 Women

1st. Loana Lecomte: 1:17:57
2nd. Léna Gerault: 1:20:45
3rd. Noemie Garnier: 1:21:41
4th. Line Burquier: 1:21:54
5th. Noémie Pan: 1:22:23


U23 Men

1st. Adrien Boichis: 1:14:18
2nd. Yannis Musy: 1:16:27
3rd. Athys Bedini: 1:16:53
4th. Nathan Cornillon: 1:17:04
5th. Mathis Guay: 1:17:48




Full Results:

U23 Men:

photo
photo
photo

Elite & U23 Women

photo

Elite Men:

photo
photo


More results can be found here.

1 Comment
  • 2 0
 Did Elite Women & U23 women race together? Where was PFP? So many questions!





