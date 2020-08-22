Results: French XC National Championships

Aug 22, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

The results are in from this year's French National Championships with some big winning margins in both Elite categories. In the Women's racing, Lena Gerault took a huge lead of over two minutes on Loana Lecomte. The current world champion Pauline Ferrand Prevot could only manage third, over four and a half minutes back from Gerault. For the men, Jordan Sarrou pulled out close to a minute on teammate Titouan Carod and a minute and a half on third-placed Thomas Griot. Check out the full results below.

Results:


Elite Men (7 laps):

1st. Jordan Sarrou: 1:27:40
2nd. Titouan Carod: +51
3rd. Thomas Griot: +1:30
4th. Stephane Tempier: +2:02
5th. Hugo Drechou: +2:33


Elite Women (6 laps):

1st. Lena Gerault: 1:30:38
2nd. Loana Lecomte: +2:09
3rd. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +4:32
4th. Julie Bresset: +6:18
5th. Perrine Clauzel: +7:07


Full Results:

Elite Women:

Top 50 Elite Men:

Find the full results here.



Posted In:
Racing and Events Results French National Championships National Championships XC Racing


