Results: French XC National Championships

Results:



Elite Men (7 laps):



1st. Jordan Sarrou: 1:27:40

2nd. Titouan Carod: +51

3rd. Thomas Griot: +1:30

4th. Stephane Tempier: +2:02

5th. Hugo Drechou: +2:33





Elite Women (6 laps):



1st. Lena Gerault: 1:30:38

2nd. Loana Lecomte: +2:09

3rd. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +4:32

4th. Julie Bresset: +6:18

5th. Perrine Clauzel: +7:07





The results are in from this year's French National Championships with some big winning margins in both Elite categories. In the Women's racing, Lena Gerault took a huge lead of over two minutes on Loana Lecomte. The current world champion Pauline Ferrand Prevot could only manage third, over four and a half minutes back from Gerault. For the men, Jordan Sarrou pulled out close to a minute on teammate Titouan Carod and a minute and a half on third-placed Thomas Griot. Check out the full results below.