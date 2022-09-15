Results from EWS-E Crans Montana 2022

Sep 15, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
The EWS-E season continues in Crans Montana. Yannick Pontal takes another top spot in the Men's racing with Sofia Wiedenroth securing a 12-second lead to win the Women's race. Check out the full results from the racing below.



Men:

1st. Yannick Pontal: 28:49.770
2nd. Andrea Garibbo: 29:07.270
3rd. Antoine Rogge: 29:09.230
4th. Mathieu Ruffray: 29:16.210
5th. Kevin Marry: 29:36.640


Women:

1st. Sofia Wiedenroth: 35:20.820
2nd. Florencia Espineira Herreros: 35:32.430
3rd. Ines Thoma: 36:55.660
4th. Alia Marcellini: 38:46.980



Full Results:
Women:

Men:



4 Comments

  • 1 0
 No highlight video? WTF! Course looked knarley but fun! Congrats on both Pole riders, (Leigh Johnson and Joe Nation) in the top 10!
  • 1 0
 No Peter Sagan? Bummer, was looking forward to another WynTV interview.
  • 1 0
 4 Female participants
  • 1 0
 And none in ews-e 100-50-master.

69 total participants including all categories (65 men - 4 women)...





