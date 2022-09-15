Results from EWS-E Crans Montana 2022



Men:



1st. Yannick Pontal: 28:49.770

2nd. Andrea Garibbo: 29:07.270

3rd. Antoine Rogge: 29:09.230

4th. Mathieu Ruffray: 29:16.210

5th. Kevin Marry: 29:36.640





Women:



1st. Sofia Wiedenroth: 35:20.820

2nd. Florencia Espineira Herreros: 35:32.430

3rd. Ines Thoma: 36:55.660

4th. Alia Marcellini: 38:46.980





Full Results:

Women:

Men:

The EWS-E season continues in Crans Montana. Yannick Pontal takes another top spot in the Men's racing with Sofia Wiedenroth securing a 12-second lead to win the Women's race. Check out the full results from the racing below.