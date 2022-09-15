Results from EWS-E Crans Montana 2022

The EWS-E season continues in Crans Montana. Yannick Pontal takes another top spot in the Men's racing with Sofia Wiedenroth securing a 12-second lead to win the Women's race. Check out the full results from the racing below.
Men:
1st. Yannick Pontal: 28:49.770
2nd. Andrea Garibbo: 29:07.270
3rd. Antoine Rogge: 29:09.230
4th. Mathieu Ruffray: 29:16.210
5th. Kevin Marry: 29:36.640
Women:
1st. Sofia Wiedenroth: 35:20.820
2nd. Florencia Espineira Herreros: 35:32.430
3rd. Ines Thoma: 36:55.660
4th. Alia Marcellini: 38:46.980
69 total participants including all categories (65 men - 4 women)...