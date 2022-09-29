Results from EWS-E Finale Ligure 2022



Men:



1st. Adrien Dailly: 26:40.60

2nd. Tiago Ladeira: 26:59.52

3rd. Richie Rude: 27:01.43

4th. Kevin Miquel: 27:10.85

5th. Andrea Garibbo: 27:12.24





Women:



1st. Florencia Espineira Herreros: 31:56.70

2nd. Harriet Harnden: 32:16.29

3rd. Tracy Moseley: 32:17.85

4th. Sofia Wiedenroth: 32:26.06

5th. Katy Winton: 34:22.64





The EWS-E season wraps up at Finale Ligure ahead of the Trophy of Nations this weekend. Adrien Dailly wins the Men's racing with Florencia Espineira Herreros securing the win in the Women's race. In the overall title fight, it is Yannick Pontal and Florencia Espineira Herreros who come out on top after five rounds.Check out the full results from the racing below.