Results from EWS-E Finale Ligure 2022

Sep 29, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
The EWS-E season wraps up at Finale Ligure ahead of the Trophy of Nations this weekend. Adrien Dailly wins the Men's racing with Florencia Espineira Herreros securing the win in the Women's race. In the overall title fight, it is Yannick Pontal and Florencia Espineira Herreros who come out on top after five rounds.

Check out the full results from the racing below.



Men:

1st. Adrien Dailly: 26:40.60
2nd. Tiago Ladeira: 26:59.52
3rd. Richie Rude: 27:01.43
4th. Kevin Miquel: 27:10.85
5th. Andrea Garibbo: 27:12.24


Women:

1st. Florencia Espineira Herreros: 31:56.70
2nd. Harriet Harnden: 32:16.29
3rd. Tracy Moseley: 32:17.85
4th. Sofia Wiedenroth: 32:26.06
5th. Katy Winton: 34:22.64



6 Comments

  • 3 2
 when julien absalon is almost DFL that shows you how hard ebike racing really is
  • 2 1
 Go Flo! Good to see a couple of XC gals have joined the e-fun, along with some analog dudes
  • 1 1
 I’m fine with ebikes, but I can’t see why anyone would care about ebike racing. It just seems incredibly lame. Would anyone care about e-gravel racing? God I hope not.
  • 1 0
 Do you know any racers? The ones I know are always racing.

Like high stakes gamblers who bet on quite literally anything...bike racers cannot stop.

Not saying you gotta like it but surely you've seen this...yeah?
  • 2 0
 Viva Italia!
  • 1 0
 Mussolinda





