Results from EWS-E Valberg 2022



Men:



1st. Alex Rudeau: 48:07.92

2nd. Adrien Dailly: 48:19.56

3rd. Antoine Rogge: 48:21.06

4th. Yannick Pontal: 48:24.66

5th. Charlie Murray: 48:38.67





Women:



1st. Laura Charles: 56:18.48

2nd. Florencia Espineira Herreros: 56:38





The EWS-E season continues with the first round of dedicated electrified racing this season. In the Men's racing, Alex Rudeau took the lead with a gap of over 11 seconds to Adrien Dailly and just over 13 to Antoine Roggez. For the Women, Laura Charles pulled ahead of Florencia Espineira Herreros by almost 20 seconds. Isabeau Courdurier did have seven stage wins before pulling out of the race. Check out the full results from the racing below.