Live Results & Updates from Finals at the Leogang DH World Cup 2023



Elite Women



First in finals is the Elite Women, stay following this page for live race updates and results.





Live Race Updates:



4:00 am PDT: The Elite Women's Race is Now Underway

After this morning's semi-finals it's Veronika Widmann who kicks off finals.



4:03 am PDT: Veronika Widmann Sets a Time of 3:41.549

Veronika Widmann is the first rider down and goes around 15 seconds back from Vali Höll's semi-final winning run.



4:08 am PDT: Jess Blewitt Ups the Pace

Jess Blewitt is looking rapid in finals as she lays down a run that would have been 6th in the semi-finals. Jess currently leads by 5.2 seconds with eight more riders.



4:12 am PDT: Gracey Hemstreet has an Incredible Run

Gracey Hemstreet is continuing to show her talent this year as she has taken the lead and beaten all but Vali Höll's time from the semi-finals.



4:16 am PDT: Phoebe Gale Goes 0.8 Seconds into the Lead

Another first-year Junior takes the hot seat as Phoebe Gale finds 0.884 seconds to hold the top time so far. We are still around four seconds behind the top semi-final run.



4:20 am PDT: Marine Cabirou Goes 2nd

Marine Cabirou was leading through the woods but the French rider lost almost a second to the line as she goes 0.564 back.



4:24 am PDT: Rachel Atherton is Back on Top

Despite losing two seconds to the finish Rachel Atherton still ends her run 0.5 seconds up to take the race lead.



4:28 am PDT: Monika Hrastnik Can't Match Atherton

Monika Hrastnik battled hard but she couldn't close the gap to Rachel Atherton. Monika goes into 2nd place, 0.269 back. There does look to be quite a bit of time left at the bottom of the track, let's see what the final three riders can do.



4:30 am PDT: Top 5 with 3 Riders Remaining

1st. Rachel Atherton: 3:30.556

2nd. Monika Hrastnik: 3:30.825

3rd. Phoebe Gale: 3:31.074

4th. Marine Cabirou: 3:31.638

5th. Gracey Hemstreet: 3:31.958



4:32 am PDT: Camille Balanche Flies into 1st

Camille Balanche is always a threat in Leogang and she is now the race leader with two more riders left. Camille currently holds a lead of three seconds although she is still just under a second off Vali Höll's semi-final run.







The finals are now underway in Leogang after a flat-out semi-finals . Stay tuned for live updates and results below.Live timing is available here