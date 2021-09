Men



1st. Carson Storch

2nd. Reed Boggs

3rd. Dylan Stark



Women



1st. Cami Nogueira

2nd. Hannah Bergemann





After a few days of big sends at this year's Proving Grounds, the results are in with Carson Storch and Cami Nogueira taking home the top honours. In 2nd place were Reed Boggs and Hannah Bergemann with Dylan Stark coming third.