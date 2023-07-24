Results: British DH National Championships 2023

Jul 24, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
It s so good to see Phil Atwill racing back in the UK

The results are in from the British Downhill National Championships at Rhyd-y-Felin with Hattie Harnden and Matt Walker taking the 2023 titles.

Check out the full results below.


Senior Women

1st. Hattie Harnden: 3:24.899
2nd. Tahnee Seagrave: +4.999
3rd. Phoebe Gale: +6.944

Senior Men

1st. Matt Walker: 2:53.867
2nd. Danny Hart: +0.511
3rd. Joe Breeden: +4.328


Junior Women

1st. Aimi Kenyon: 3:40.422
2nd. Elin Berry: +24.934
3rd. Nina-Yves Cameron: +37.492

Junior Men

1st. Dom Platt: 3:00.191
2nd. Leo Frater: +4.813
3rd. Alfie Heming: +6.087


Full Results:
Senior Men

photo
photo

Senior Women

photo

You can view more results here..



Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Results British National Championships British National Dh National Championships


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,541 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Video: Are We Finally Ready for the Automatic Groupset?
54520 views
First Look: RockShox Boxxer Ultimate Fork
48841 views
Value Field Test: Specialized Status 160
45453 views
First Look: Norco's New Carbon Fluid
40110 views
Bike Check: Keegan Swenson's Downieville-Winning Santa Cruz Blur TR
35150 views
Randoms Round 1 - Crankworx Whistler 2023
32446 views
Kona Previews New Process X Alloy & Carbon 153
32159 views
Final Results from the Downhill at Crankworx Whistler 2023
28932 views

6 Comments
  • 2 0
 if Fort William track remains as physical as before, perhaps your british champion gets a shot to that Jersey .. lets see the changes to the track ! Congrats to Hattie.
  • 2 0
 Redbull & Rob should broadcast ALL the National Champ races.
  • 1 0
 25 seconds! Way to go, Aimi!
  • 1 0
 why did you use a thumbnail from years ago?
  • 1 0
 ya Brayton!!
  • 1 0
 Way to go Aimi K!





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.045690
Mobile Version of Website