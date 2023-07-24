Results: British DH National Championships 2023

The results are in from the British Downhill National Championships at Rhyd-y-Felin with Hattie Harnden and Matt Walker taking the 2023 titles.
Check out the full results below.
Senior Women
1st. Hattie Harnden: 3:24.899
2nd. Tahnee Seagrave: +4.999
3rd. Phoebe Gale: +6.944
Senior Men
1st. Matt Walker: 2:53.867
2nd. Danny Hart: +0.511
3rd. Joe Breeden: +4.328
Junior Women
1st. Aimi Kenyon: 3:40.422
2nd. Elin Berry: +24.934
3rd. Nina-Yves Cameron: +37.492
Junior Men
1st. Dom Platt: 3:00.191
2nd. Leo Frater: +4.813
3rd. Alfie Heming: +6.087
You can view more results here
..