Results: British DH National Championships 2023

Senior Women



1st. Hattie Harnden: 3:24.899

2nd. Tahnee Seagrave: +4.999

3rd. Phoebe Gale: +6.944



Senior Men



1st. Matt Walker: 2:53.867

2nd. Danny Hart: +0.511

3rd. Joe Breeden: +4.328





Junior Women



1st. Aimi Kenyon: 3:40.422

2nd. Elin Berry: +24.934

3rd. Nina-Yves Cameron: +37.492



Junior Men



1st. Dom Platt: 3:00.191

2nd. Leo Frater: +4.813

3rd. Alfie Heming: +6.087





Full Results:

Senior Men

Senior Women

The results are in from the British Downhill National Championships at Rhyd-y-Felin with Hattie Harnden and Matt Walker taking the 2023 titles.Check out the full results below.You can view more results here ..