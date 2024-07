Results from the Aletsch Arena E-Enduro World Cup 2024

Race Results

The fifth round of the E-Enduro World Cup series also featured the Swiss alpine action seen in the Enduro in Aletsch Arena with nine stages for riders to power through.Check out the full results from the racing below.Florencia Espineira: 54:16.608Raphaela Richter: 54:45.900 /Alia Marcellini: 56:40.142 /George Swift: 57:25.888 /Sofia Wiedenroth: 57:53.913 /Ryan Gilchrist: 47:33.358Kevin Marry: 47:59.881 /José Borges: 48:05.409 /Kevin Miquel: 48:09.704 /Cecce Camoin: 48:29.048 /