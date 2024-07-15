Powered by Outside

Results from the Aletsch Arena E-Enduro World Cup 2024

Jul 14, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
The fifth round of the E-Enduro World Cup series also featured the Swiss alpine action seen in the Enduro in Aletsch Arena with nine stages for riders to power through.

Check out the full results from the racing below.


Race Results


Women

1st. Florencia Espineira: 54:16.608
2nd. Raphaela Richter: 54:45.900 / +29.292
3rd. Alia Marcellini: 56:40.142 / +2:23.534
4th. George Swift: 57:25.888 / +3:09.280
5th. Sofia Wiedenroth: 57:53.913 / +3:37.305


Men

1st. Ryan Gilchrist: 47:33.358
2nd. Kevin Marry: 47:59.881 / +26.523
3rd. José Borges: 48:05.409 / +32.051
4th. Kevin Miquel: 48:09.704 / +36.346
5th. Cecce Camoin: 48:29.048 / +55.690


Full Results


Women




Men




Series overall standings can be found here.



Posted In:
eMTB Racing and Events Enduro Racing Results EDR Aletsch Arena 2024 World Cup Enduro


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,306 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Video: Local Mountain Biker Jumps Over the Tour de France Peloton For A Second Time
138520 views
Spotted: Matt Hunter's Aluminum Specialized Stumpjumper Has a Cable Actuated Derailleur
51627 views
[UPDATED] Final Results & Overall Standings from the Aletsch Arena Enduro World Cup 2024
42164 views
Brian's Randoms from Eurobike 2024
39356 views
2024 Tour de Gnar Cancelled After Yoann Barelli's Horrific Crash
39277 views
First Look: Kona Process 153 & 134
38098 views
Danny Hart's Heavily Customized GT Fury & the Man Behind It
36969 views
Review: Last Glen - An Out-of-the-Ordinary All-Mountain Bike
35741 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

4 Comments
  • 2 4
 I could care less about ebike racing. I only came to see the ebike hate.
  • 2 1
 How much less?
  • 1 0
 Sad life you must live.
  • 1 0
 So you’re saying there’s a chance that you care a little bit.







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.029854
Mobile Version of Website