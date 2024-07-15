Results from the Aletsch Arena E-Enduro World Cup 2024

The fifth round of the E-Enduro World Cup series also featured the Swiss alpine action seen in the Enduro
in Aletsch Arena with nine stages for riders to power through.
Check out the full results from the racing below.
Race ResultsWomen1st.
Florencia Espineira: 54:16.6082nd.
Raphaela Richter: 54:45.900 / +29.2923rd.
Alia Marcellini: 56:40.142 / +2:23.5344th.
George Swift: 57:25.888 / +3:09.2805th.
Sofia Wiedenroth: 57:53.913 / +3:37.305
Men1st.
Ryan Gilchrist: 47:33.3582nd.
Kevin Marry: 47:59.881 / +26.5233rd.
José Borges: 48:05.409 / +32.0514th.
Kevin Miquel: 48:09.704 / +36.3465th.
Cecce Camoin: 48:29.048 / +55.690
Full ResultsWomen
Men
Series overall standings can be found here.