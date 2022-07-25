Results from the British DH & XC National Championships

Last weekend saw plenty of top-level racing in the UK with both the DH and XC national championships. Check out who are the 2022 champions below.
Downhill
The downhill racing took place on the rough and rugged course in Glencoe, Scotland. As the World Cup is in Snowshoe this weekend there wasn't a full field of top riders as many chose to head to the next race instead of competing for the national title. After some close racing it was Greg Williamson and Stacey Fisher who take the titles for this year in the Elite categories.
Elite Women
1st. Stacey Fisher: 2:49.277
2nd. Jess Stone: 2:52.120
3rd. Kerry Wilson: 3:03.547
Elite Men
1st. Greg Williamson: 2:17.375
2nd. Adam Brayton: 2:18.356
3rd. Taylor Vernon: 2:18.531
Full Results can be found here.
Junior Women
1st. Bethany McCully: 3:24.301
2nd. Elin Berry: 3:36.949
3rd. Nina-Yves Cameron: 3:37.582
Junior Men
1st. William Brodie: 2:20.370
2nd. Luca Thurlow: 2:21.312
3rd. Freddie Davies: 2:29.558
XC
Moving onto the XC racing riders were treated to some great racing in southern Scotland at Kirroughtree Forest. The Elite Women's race had some stacked talent with the top UK riders Evie Richards, Annie Last and Isla Short all on the start lines. The 2022 title for the Elite would go to Annie Last and Cameron Orr.
Elite Women
1st. Annie Last: 1:28:30
2nd. Evie Richards: 1:31:00
3rd. Isla Short: 1:31:48
Elite Men
1st. Cameron Orr: 1:33:17
2nd. Thomas Mein: 1:36:58
3rd. Isaac Mundy: 1:37:34
Full Results can be found here.
U23 Women
1st. Harriet Harnden: 1:14:37
2nd. Elena McGorum: 1:19:02
3rd. Anna Flynn: 1:21:41
U23 Men
1st. Charlie Aldridge: 1:17:58
2nd. Joseph Blackmore: 1:18:10
3rd. Rory McGuire: 1:19:56
XCC
Finally we have the results from the first-ever British short track championships where a charging Annie Last and Charlie Aldridge secured the wins.
Full Results can be found here.
Women
1st. Annie Last: 23:23.2
2nd. Evie Richards: 23:24.6
3rd. Harriet Harnden: 23:50.7
Men
1st. Charlie Aldridge: 24:11.9
2nd. Cameron Orr: 24:14.0
3rd. Cameron Mason: 24:19.3
