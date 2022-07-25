Results from the British DH & XC National Championships

Downhill

Elite Women



1st. Stacey Fisher: 2:49.277

2nd. Jess Stone: 2:52.120

3rd. Kerry Wilson: 3:03.547



Elite Men



1st. Greg Williamson: 2:17.375

2nd. Adam Brayton: 2:18.356

3rd. Taylor Vernon: 2:18.531





Junior Women



1st. Bethany McCully: 3:24.301

2nd. Elin Berry: 3:36.949

3rd. Nina-Yves Cameron: 3:37.582



Junior Men



1st. William Brodie: 2:20.370

2nd. Luca Thurlow: 2:21.312

3rd. Freddie Davies: 2:29.558





XC

Elite Women



1st. Annie Last: 1:28:30

2nd. Evie Richards: 1:31:00

3rd. Isla Short: 1:31:48



Elite Men



1st. Cameron Orr: 1:33:17

2nd. Thomas Mein: 1:36:58

3rd. Isaac Mundy: 1:37:34





U23 Women



1st. Harriet Harnden: 1:14:37

2nd. Elena McGorum: 1:19:02

3rd. Anna Flynn: 1:21:41



U23 Men



1st. Charlie Aldridge: 1:17:58

2nd. Joseph Blackmore: 1:18:10

3rd. Rory McGuire: 1:19:56





XCC

Women



1st. Annie Last: 23:23.2

2nd. Evie Richards: 23:24.6

3rd. Harriet Harnden: 23:50.7



Men



1st. Charlie Aldridge: 24:11.9

2nd. Cameron Orr: 24:14.0

3rd. Cameron Mason: 24:19.3





Last weekend saw plenty of top-level racing in the UK with both the DH and XC national championships. Check out who are the 2022 champions below.The downhill racing took place on the rough and rugged course in Glencoe, Scotland. As the World Cup is in Snowshoe this weekend there wasn't a full field of top riders as many chose to head to the next race instead of competing for the national title. After some close racing it was Greg Williamson and Stacey Fisher who take the titles for this year in the Elite categories.Moving onto the XC racing riders were treated to some great racing in southern Scotland at Kirroughtree Forest. The Elite Women's race had some stacked talent with the top UK riders Evie Richards, Annie Last and Isla Short all on the start lines. The 2022 title for the Elite would go to Annie Last and Cameron Orr.Finally we have the results from the first-ever British short track championships where a charging Annie Last and Charlie Aldridge secured the wins.