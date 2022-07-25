Results from the British DH & XC National Championships

Jul 25, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
There are some fast steep sections on this Glencoe track with plenty of line choice to either use the berms or power straight through the middle.

Last weekend saw plenty of top-level racing in the UK with both the DH and XC national championships. Check out who are the 2022 champions below.


Downhill

The downhill racing took place on the rough and rugged course in Glencoe, Scotland. As the World Cup is in Snowshoe this weekend there wasn't a full field of top riders as many chose to head to the next race instead of competing for the national title. After some close racing it was Greg Williamson and Stacey Fisher who take the titles for this year in the Elite categories.

Greg Williamson is the fifth and final world cup rider in the men s race but the Scotsman will be keen to stake his claim to the national title on home soil
Stacey Fisher is the current leader of the National Series leader and coming off the back of some impressive World Cup results she has to be the favourite for the women s title this weekend.

Elite Women

1st. Stacey Fisher: 2:49.277
2nd. Jess Stone: 2:52.120
3rd. Kerry Wilson: 3:03.547

Elite Men

1st. Greg Williamson: 2:17.375
2nd. Adam Brayton: 2:18.356
3rd. Taylor Vernon: 2:18.531


Junior Women

1st. Bethany McCully: 3:24.301
2nd. Elin Berry: 3:36.949
3rd. Nina-Yves Cameron: 3:37.582

Junior Men

1st. William Brodie: 2:20.370
2nd. Luca Thurlow: 2:21.312
3rd. Freddie Davies: 2:29.558


Full Results can be found here.


XC

Moving onto the XC racing riders were treated to some great racing in southern Scotland at Kirroughtree Forest. The Elite Women's race had some stacked talent with the top UK riders Evie Richards, Annie Last and Isla Short all on the start lines. The 2022 title for the Elite would go to Annie Last and Cameron Orr.

Elite Women

1st. Annie Last: 1:28:30
2nd. Evie Richards: 1:31:00
3rd. Isla Short: 1:31:48

Elite Men

1st. Cameron Orr: 1:33:17
2nd. Thomas Mein: 1:36:58
3rd. Isaac Mundy: 1:37:34


U23 Women

1st. Harriet Harnden: 1:14:37
2nd. Elena McGorum: 1:19:02
3rd. Anna Flynn: 1:21:41

U23 Men

1st. Charlie Aldridge: 1:17:58
2nd. Joseph Blackmore: 1:18:10
3rd. Rory McGuire: 1:19:56


Full Results can be found here.


XCC

Finally we have the results from the first-ever British short track championships where a charging Annie Last and Charlie Aldridge secured the wins.

Annie Last started her weekend off on a high taking the win by a bike length
European Short Track Champion Charlie Alridge took a comfortable win to start off the weekend

Women

1st. Annie Last: 23:23.2
2nd. Evie Richards: 23:24.6
3rd. Harriet Harnden: 23:50.7

Men

1st. Charlie Aldridge: 24:11.9
2nd. Cameron Orr: 24:14.0
3rd. Cameron Mason: 24:19.3


Full Results can be found here.



Posted In:
Racing and Events Results British National Championships National Championships


Must Read This Week
Fox Sues SRAM Over Fork Bleed Valves
80508 views
Eurobike 2022: Even More Interesting Products from European Manufacturers
55226 views
7 Things We Learned from the Vallnord DH World Cup
55079 views
Pinkbike Poll: Are You Satisfied With Your Brakes?
51424 views
Review: The 155mm Revel Rail 29 Wants More Uphill
50545 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk & Kade Edwards In Sync In 'Parallel II'
44566 views
Ballin' On A Budget at the Stone King Rally
34414 views
No, Mondraker Isn't Working on a 31” Wheel Enduro Bike
33484 views

6 Comments

  • 3 0
 Granddad still got it #GASTOFLAT
  • 1 0
 don't want to knock the riders down but not too wise to put this race when all the top racers are traveling to snowshoe
  • 1 0
 I still don't know why BC put this on a week before the 95% of the pro's fly out to the states.
  • 2 0
 The first shall be Last.
  • 1 0
 Women going faster than the men in the XC?
  • 1 0
 Women usualy race fewer laps then men.





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.007836
Mobile Version of Website