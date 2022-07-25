Results from the Canadian DH & XC National Championships

Last weekend was a big one for Canadian cycling with both the downhill and XC national championships seeing some top World Cup riders get between the tape. Check out who are the 2022 champions below.
Downhill
The downhill racing saw Kicking Horse Mountain Resort offer up a challenge for riders with Gracey Hemstreet setting the fastest Women's time of the weekend in the Junior race. Bailey Goldstone took the Elite Women's win with Gabriel Neron winning in the Men's race. The Junior Men's title went to Tegan Cruz, his time would have been third in Elites.
Elite Women
1st. Bailey Goldstone: 4:52.19
2nd. Lucy Schick: 4:54.31
3rd. Rachel Pageau: 4:56.89
Elite Men
1st. Gabriel Neron: 3:47.02
2nd. Lucas Cruz: 3:51.97
3rd. Jack Pelland: 3:54.66
Full Results can be found here.
Junior Women
1st. Gracey Hemstreet: 4:40.63
2nd. Emmy Lan: 4:45.85
3rd. Joy Attalla: 4:50.53
Junior Men
1st. Tegan Cruz: 3:52.46
2nd. Coen Skrypnek: 3:57.69
3rd. Elijah Barron: 3:59.73
XC
The XC racing was held at a different venue with Oro Station, Ontario being the home for the XC and XCC championships in 2022. Emily Batty has been on a resurgence after a great result in Andorra and took the 2022 title by almost two minutes. Peter Disera also secured a big win in the Elite Men's race with around 30 seconds back to Tyler Orschel.
Elite Women1st.
Emily Batty: 1:18:362nd.
Laurie Arseneault: 1:20:153rd.
Jenn Jackson: 1:21:20Full Results
Elite Men1st.
Peter Disera: 1:23:352nd.
Tyler Orschel: 1:24:023rd.
Quinton Disera: 1:24:43Full Results
U23 Women1st.
Marianne Théberge: 1:01:562nd.
Jocelyn Stel: 1:02:423rd.
Roxane Vermette: 1:03:12Full Results
U23 Men1st.
Carter Woods: 1:07:042nd.
Cole Punchard: 1:08:313rd.
Owen Clark: 1:09:46Full Results
XCC
In the short lung-busting XCC race Laurie Arsenault bested her teammate Emily Batty by two seconds to take the 2022 title. U23 racer Carter Woods went up against some top Elite riders but still managed to cross the line ahead by three seconds on a photo finish between Quinton Disera and Sean Fincham.
Elite Women1st.
Laurie Arseneault: 20:272nd.
Emily Batty: 20:293rd.
Jenn Jackson: 20:29Full Results
Elite Men1st.
Carter Woods: 20:182nd.
Quinton Disera: 20:213rd.
Sean Fincham: 20:21Full Results
