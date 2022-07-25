Results from the Canadian DH & XC National Championships

Downhill

Elite Women



1st. Bailey Goldstone: 4:52.19

2nd. Lucy Schick: 4:54.31

3rd. Rachel Pageau: 4:56.89



Elite Men



1st. Gabriel Neron: 3:47.02

2nd. Lucas Cruz: 3:51.97

3rd. Jack Pelland: 3:54.66





Junior Women



1st. Gracey Hemstreet: 4:40.63

2nd. Emmy Lan: 4:45.85

3rd. Joy Attalla: 4:50.53



Junior Men



1st. Tegan Cruz: 3:52.46

2nd. Coen Skrypnek: 3:57.69

3rd. Elijah Barron: 3:59.73





XC

Elite Women



1st. Emily Batty: 1:18:36

2nd. Laurie Arseneault: 1:20:15

3rd. Jenn Jackson: 1:21:20



Full Results

1st. Peter Disera: 1:23:35

2nd. Tyler Orschel: 1:24:02

3rd. Quinton Disera: 1:24:43



Full Results

U23 Women



1st. Marianne Théberge: 1:01:56

2nd. Jocelyn Stel: 1:02:42

3rd. Roxane Vermette: 1:03:12



Full Results

1st. Carter Woods: 1:07:04

2nd. Cole Punchard: 1:08:31

3rd. Owen Clark: 1:09:46



Full Results

XCC

Elite Women



1st. Laurie Arseneault: 20:27

2nd. Emily Batty: 20:29

3rd. Jenn Jackson: 20:29



Full Results

1st. Carter Woods: 20:18

2nd. Quinton Disera: 20:21

3rd. Sean Fincham: 20:21



Full Results

Last weekend was a big one for Canadian cycling with both the downhill and XC national championships seeing some top World Cup riders get between the tape. Check out who are the 2022 champions below.The downhill racing saw Kicking Horse Mountain Resort offer up a challenge for riders with Gracey Hemstreet setting the fastest Women's time of the weekend in the Junior race. Bailey Goldstone took the Elite Women's win with Gabriel Neron winning in the Men's race. The Junior Men's title went to Tegan Cruz, his time would have been third in Elites.The XC racing was held at a different venue with Oro Station, Ontario being the home for the XC and XCC championships in 2022. Emily Batty has been on a resurgence after a great result in Andorra and took the 2022 title by almost two minutes. Peter Disera also secured a big win in the Elite Men's race with around 30 seconds back to Tyler Orschel.In the short lung-busting XCC race Laurie Arsenault bested her teammate Emily Batty by two seconds to take the 2022 title. U23 racer Carter Woods went up against some top Elite riders but still managed to cross the line ahead by three seconds on a photo finish between Quinton Disera and Sean Fincham.