Results from the Combloux E-Enduro World Cup 2024

The fourth round of the E-Enduro World Cup series followed the Enduro
in Combloux with ten stages for riders to power through.
Check out the full results from the racing below.
Race ResultsWomen1st.
Estelle Charles: 44:37.8302nd.
Florencia Espineira: 44:43.447 / +5.6173rd.
George Swift: 46:56.092 / +2:18.2624th.
Helen Weber: 47:37.878 / +3:00.0485th.
Laura Charles: 48:44.838 / +4:07.008
Men1st.
Antoine Rogge: 37:41.3192nd.
Damien Oton: 38:00.925 / +19.6063rd.
Ryan Gilchrist: 38:06.055 / +24.7364th.
Hugo Pigeon: 38:21.139 / +39.8205th.
Greg Callaghan: 38:23.164 / +41.845
Full ResultsWomen
Men
Series overall standings can be found here.