Results from the Combloux E-Enduro World Cup 2024

Jun 30, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
The fourth round of the E-Enduro World Cup series followed the Enduro in Combloux with ten stages for riders to power through.

Check out the full results from the racing below.


Race Results


Women

1st. Estelle Charles: 44:37.830
2nd. Florencia Espineira: 44:43.447 / +5.617
3rd. George Swift: 46:56.092 / +2:18.262
4th. Helen Weber: 47:37.878 / +3:00.048
5th. Laura Charles: 48:44.838 / +4:07.008


Men

1st. Antoine Rogge: 37:41.319
2nd. Damien Oton: 38:00.925 / +19.606
3rd. Ryan Gilchrist: 38:06.055 / +24.736
4th. Hugo Pigeon: 38:21.139 / +39.820
5th. Greg Callaghan: 38:23.164 / +41.845


Full Results


Women




Men




Series overall standings can be found here.



