Results from the Downhill at Crankworx Cairns 2022

Elite Men



1st. Troy Brosnan: 3:26.840

2nd. Connor Fearon: +2.511

3rd. Mick Hannah: +2.815



Elite Women



1st. Tracey Hannah: 4:02.816

2nd. Sian A'Hern: +0.146

3rd. Louise Ferguson: +4.367





U19 Men



1st. Kael Foale: 3:40.462

2nd. Jackson Connelly: +3.796

3rd. Mario Baldwin: +5.782



U19 Women



1st. Elle De Nooyer: 4:50.548

2nd. Connor Mielke: +22.520

3rd. Caelin Stuart: +1:05.484





Downhill racing returns to Cairns with some flat out runs. Check out the results below.You can watch the replay here