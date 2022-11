Results: Downhill - Crankworx Rotorua 2022

Results:

Elite Men



1st. Sam Blenkinsop: 3:14.796

2nd. Brook MacDonald: +7.889

3rd. Matt Walker: +9.450



Elite Women



1st. Louise Ferguson: 4:23.817

2nd. Jenna Hastings: +21.635

3rd. Caitlin Flavell: +28.585





U19 Men



1st. Mario Baldwin: 3:43.881

2nd. Jackson Connelly: +0.680

3rd. William Harvey: +8.921







Full Results:

Elite Women

Elite Men

U19 Men

Downhill racing returns to Rotorua with wet and wild conditions. Check out the results below and see who mastered the mud.You can watch the replay here