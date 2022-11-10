Results: Downhill - Crankworx Rotorua 2022

Downhill racing returns to Rotorua with wet and wild conditions. Check out the results below and see who mastered the mud.
You can watch the replay here
.
Results:
Elite Men
1st. Sam Blenkinsop: 3:14.796
2nd. Brook MacDonald: +7.889
3rd. Matt Walker: +9.450
Elite Women
1st. Louise Ferguson: 4:23.817
2nd. Jenna Hastings: +21.635
3rd. Caitlin Flavell: +28.585
U19 Men
1st. Mario Baldwin: 3:43.881
2nd. Jackson Connelly: +0.680
3rd. William Harvey: +8.921
Full Results:Elite WomenElite MenU19 Men
22 Comments
Clips are cringe, flats are based