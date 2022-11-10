Results: Downhill - Crankworx Rotorua 2022

Nov 11, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Downhill racing returns to Rotorua with wet and wild conditions. Check out the results below and see who mastered the mud.

You can watch the replay here.

Results:
Elite Men

1st. Sam Blenkinsop: 3:14.796
2nd. Brook MacDonald: +7.889
3rd. Matt Walker: +9.450

Elite Women

1st. Louise Ferguson: 4:23.817
2nd. Jenna Hastings: +21.635
3rd. Caitlin Flavell: +28.585


U19 Men

1st. Mario Baldwin: 3:43.881
2nd. Jackson Connelly: +0.680
3rd. William Harvey: +8.921




Full Results:

Elite Women


Elite Men


U19 Men




Posted In:
Racing and Events Crankworx DH Racing Results Crankworx Rotorua 2022


Must Read This Week
[Updated] Q3 Revenue Round Up: Falling Consumer Interest, Layoffs & Drop in Sales
67377 views
Review: 2023 Yeti SB160 - The Revised Racer
60971 views
Short or Long-Travel: Which Is The Best All-Round MTB?
48470 views
Must Watch: Fabio Wibmer - Video Game
42553 views
Field Test: 6 Downcountry Bikes VS the Efficiency Test
38813 views
Poll: How Do You Actually Feel About Cable Routing?
35294 views
First Look: Mondraker Launches New Alloy Raze & Downcountry Hardtail
29792 views
Racing Rumour: 2022 EWS Champ Jesse Melamed Leaving Rocky Mountain for Canyon?
29284 views

22 Comments

  • 33 0
 Who is this Blenkinsop guy ? He has a bright future ahead
  • 25 1
 Does he have a bmx background?
  • 16 0
 @wburnes: More important: Do his brake cables go through the headset so he can save 60 grams?
  • 1 0
 Unreal that he still smokes all the young guns almost 20 years on. What a phenomenon and career. One of the standout talents of the generation.
  • 3 0
 @FredrikWestman: Heard of Greg Minnaar?
  • 1 0
 Someone should really include him in bike videos, like that Clay Porter guy or those Anthill Films guys or something. Along with that MacDonald guy. Must be some sick edits with those two..
  • 21 0
 Louise Ferguson = smashing the house
  • 15 9
 Yeah she's killing it. Also FLAT PEDALS, WIN MEDALS
  • 3 0
 @wburnes: that definitely looked like a race where flat would have been helpful. You obviously want to plan for success, keep your feet on and all that, but a lot of riders who didn't crash seemed, nevertheless, to be struggling to clip in.
  • 14 12
 @wburnes: yeah but clips win like a lot more medals so what’s your point
  • 10 22
flag wburnes (2 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 @thisspock: how many races has Sam Hill won on clips? Exactly. All Rampage winners too.

Clips are cringe, flats are based
  • 7 5
 @wburnes: one guy compare to 100's on clip. Gwin, bruni, Hart, Brosnan, Pierron, Iles, Goldstone, Minaar. Should I keep going :p
  • 28 8
 @ybsurf: imagine how many medals they would have with flats
  • 4 0
 Blenki looks like he’s riding for a sponsor next year. Has he got a deal yet, with the Norco team folding?
  • 5 0
 @wburnes: Cedric Gracia won Rampage on clips. FYI
  • 1 0
 @shredddr: Riding Yetis new DH BIke.
  • 4 0
 Dickerson and Cseh go Wellington
  • 2 0
 So gutted to see Bryn hit the deck at the last turn!
  • 4 0
 Yes Louise Ferguson! Killing it
  • 3 0
 The kids watching the race next to the puddle near the bottom made the race for me! Looks like they were have a great time.
  • 3 0
 Well in Louise Ferguson, Dan Booker :-)
  • 3 3
 I love watching *any* race, it's awesome, but that was my least favourite. Mud just seemed to sap the speed and excitement, became more about just getting down the hill.





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.010473
Mobile Version of Website