Final Results from the EWS-E Tweed Valley 2022

Jun 2, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
The EWS-E season kicks off where it concluded last year in the Tweed Valley. In the Men's racing, Edgar Carballo Gonzalez came out on top besting the rest of the field by almost 20 seconds. For the Women, Laura Charles topped the podium with a convincing win over last year's winner Tracy Moseley. Check out the full results from the racing below.



Men:

1st. Edgar Carballo Gonzalez: 34:37.24
2nd. Andrea Garibbo: +19.38
3rd. Leigh Johnson: +27.54
4th. Yannick Pontal: +29.16
5th. Mick Hannah: +34.72


Women:

1st. Laura Charles: 40:43.29
2nd. Tracy Moseley: +35.46
3rd. Alia Marcellini: +1:11.95
4th. Florencia Espineira Herreros: +1:16.82
5th. Sofia Wiedenroth: +1:27.04



Full Results:
Women:

Men:



7 Comments

  • 1 0
 Gotta say I'm kinda bummed, after watching PB Academy and really looking forward to seeing Flo compete in EWS, the Flo's time with Orbea kicks off with an EWS-E race with only 6 competitors. I really hope it's just the first step toward something bigger.
  • 1 0
 I'm not a 100% lover of e-bikes but, great performance of our Italians Garibbo and Marcellini!
  • 1 0
 Really big time gaps between 1rst and 2nd place
  • 3 0
 It must be E-doping!
  • 1 0
 Good start to the season for Orbea! Nice work, Flo!
  • 1 0
 Portuguese are strong with ebikes ,we almost beat the frenchies!
  • 1 0
 Are there power/output rules for EWS-E ebikes?





