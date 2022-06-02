Final Results from the EWS-E Tweed Valley 2022



Men:



1st. Edgar Carballo Gonzalez: 34:37.24

2nd. Andrea Garibbo: +19.38

3rd. Leigh Johnson: +27.54

4th. Yannick Pontal: +29.16

5th. Mick Hannah: +34.72





Women:



1st. Laura Charles: 40:43.29

2nd. Tracy Moseley: +35.46

3rd. Alia Marcellini: +1:11.95

4th. Florencia Espineira Herreros: +1:16.82

5th. Sofia Wiedenroth: +1:27.04





Full Results:

Women:

Men:

The EWS-E season kicks off where it concluded last year in the Tweed Valley. In the Men's racing, Edgar Carballo Gonzalez came out on top besting the rest of the field by almost 20 seconds. For the Women, Laura Charles topped the podium with a convincing win over last year's winner Tracy Moseley. Check out the full results from the racing below.