Results from the Finale Ligure E-EDR World Cup 2023

The first round of the E-EDR World Cup series followed the EDR
in Finale Ligure with nine stages for riders to power through.
Check out the full results from the racing below.
Race ResultsWomen1st.
Florencia Espineira: 58:05.4652nd.
Tracy Moseley: 58:20.846 / +15.3813rd.
Laura Charles: 59:11.050 / +1:05.5854th.
Sofia Wiedenroth: 59:41.259 / +1:35.7945th.
Anna Spielmann: 1:00:21.917 / +2:16.452
Men1st.
Ryan Gilchrist: 51:00.9612nd.
José Borges: 51:23.812 / +22.8513rd.
Cecce Camoin: 51:25.499 / +24.5384th.
Tiago Ladeira: 51:39.071 / +38.1105th.
Damien Oton: 51:46.362 / +45.401
