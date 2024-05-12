Results from the Finale Ligure E-EDR World Cup 2023

May 12, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
The first round of the E-EDR World Cup series followed the EDR in Finale Ligure with nine stages for riders to power through.

Race Results


Women

1st. Florencia Espineira: 58:05.465
2nd. Tracy Moseley: 58:20.846 / +15.381
3rd. Laura Charles: 59:11.050 / +1:05.585
4th. Sofia Wiedenroth: 59:41.259 / +1:35.794
5th. Anna Spielmann: 1:00:21.917 / +2:16.452


Men

1st. Ryan Gilchrist: 51:00.961
2nd. José Borges: 51:23.812 / +22.851
3rd. Cecce Camoin: 51:25.499 / +24.538
4th. Tiago Ladeira: 51:39.071 / +38.110
5th. Damien Oton: 51:46.362 / +45.401


