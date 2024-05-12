Results from the Finale Ligure E-EDR World Cup 2024

The first round of the E-EDR World Cup series followed the EDR in Finale Ligure with nine stages for riders to power through.

Race Results


Women

1st. Florencia Espineira: 58:05.465
2nd. Tracy Moseley: 58:20.846 / +15.381
3rd. Laura Charles: 59:11.050 / +1:05.585
4th. Sofia Wiedenroth: 59:41.259 / +1:35.794
5th. Anna Spielmann: 1:00:21.917 / +2:16.452


Men

1st. Ryan Gilchrist: 51:00.961
2nd. José Borges: 51:23.812 / +22.851
3rd. Cecce Camoin: 51:25.499 / +24.538
4th. Tiago Ladeira: 51:39.071 / +38.110
5th. Damien Oton: 51:46.362 / +45.401


 This is the future! Total of 10 women and 30 men….
  • 7 2
 Its definitely growing. Competition is getting tighter with a bit of a shake up in the men
  • 4 0
 now it's clear to my Chris_tall Ball and UCI is tightening times on EDR laisons to bring hell to EDR riders and switch to motor...
  • 14 4
 Let's look at the stats for EDR-e vs EDR
Elite Men EDR-e 9 stages 1st 51:00 to 31st 56:43 (57mins of racing)
vs
Elite Men EDR 4 Stages: 1st 31:43 to 31st 33:39 (34mins of racing)

Way more racing time in EDR-e, which is a good thing.
  • 6 7
 @mr-epic-3: if you like motor bikes
  • 4 2
 @jay-me: I love riding and racing all types of two-wheel toysSmile
eMTB riding or racing is a different sport then aMTBing.
  • 2 5
 @jay-me: Yes, we also love motorcycles !! Smile
  • 2 0
 @Niarf: troll
  • 7 0
 It’s nice to see the results, but some video highlights would be nice! The power stages are pretty spectator friendly.
  • 28 24
 Save the money putting on this stupid race and put it to real enduro racing.
  • 14 4
 I actually think it’s pretty cool, the power stages look fun
  • 11 3
 Regular enduro bikes are losing out in the saleroom to enduro e-bikes.
Exposure, PR and competition coverage will follow the $$$. This is the way it's always been since chariot racing - to think otherwise is foolish.
  • 10 1
 @tigerfish50: plus they make more sense if youre into dh. An enduro bike is just a dh bike with corners cut so you can scrape it up a hill to get dh laps in. The emtb does that better znd you can have fun trizls riding up tech climbs to get to those dh laps. Eventually we'll have more 200mm travel/triple clamp fork emtb's to do that because dh laps and theyre still faster up than an xc bike
  • 4 1
 less shuttles in pikup, with ebike, but more sport Smile
  • 1 0
 Would be cool to see and enduro thats "open class" pro men and women racing each other but only the ladies get e-bikes men run standard enduro bikes? Or a pros vs joes with the same concept? Like the videos on youtube of the pro moto guy on a 2 stroke 85 racing the weekend warrior on a 450.
I'd tune in for that
I'd tune in for that
  • 2 0
 Anyone know what for Kelan Grant got the 5 minute penalty on stage 3?

There is a column with penalty reason, but it just states the penalty length Big Grin
  • 3 2
 tuned motor
  • 2 0
 @cashew: impossible, with a tuned motor he should be in a better place I guess. (Time - penalty = place 23)
  • 3 0
 @cashew: Any source for this?

Tuned motor would probably lead to DQ and not just 5 min penalty on one stage.
What I heard from last year, there's alot of quite obvious tuning going on, but organisers don't care or don't check any of the bikes.
More insight on this topic would be nice, but I think that's a differenr story
  • 9 5
 Came here to laugh at all the hate comments. You people never disappoint.
  • 4 1
 Congratulations to Yeti : ^^
First EDR-E with Ryan Gilchrist
First EDR with Richie Rude
  • 5 1
 E-bike comment
  • 14 12
 33 starters. Why organise a useless event?
  • 21 5
 You’re asking the same people who organized the snow bike world championship
  • 11 12
 Because it’s the future.
And it’s much more of an all around sport.
  • 7 3
 @Smudgie: future of what?
  • 7 5
 @Smudgie: I think it's just a bunch of delusional marketing guys thinking "racing sells", but they have absolutely no clue who their Ebike customers are.
  • 9 1
 Here in Italy, almost every race has both 'muscolare' and 'ebike' categories, and most casual riders here in the south (Rome and surrounding mountains) have switched to emtb. I think it'll be easy to boost the participation, when the time comes.
  • 8 1
 @cashew: I think manufacturers, salesmen and sports promoters have a clue there are many enduro riders who don't live near a park with lifts and don't care for riding uphill.
There are also a lot of trail riders who appreciate the advantages of e-bikes. I don't ride one myself but I've met a bunch of people who do - and I'm not bothered when I encounter them on the trail. As you get older you might develop a different perspective on this subject.
  • 3 3
 @Smudgie: What does this mean? All around of what? Your ability to use a motor to help you, while also having some technical bike handling?

There is already powered moto racing, so I fail to see how this is the future. The point of mountain biking racing in the first places was to do it under your own power.
  • 3 2
 @tigerfish50: I have zero problems with e-bikes.
What I mean is that if somebody buys an ebike it’s not to race it but to enjoy trails and company without bothering being in shape
  • 1 2
 not "in shape" but bothering the stopwatch, sorry.
  • 3 2
 @tigerfish50: there are many enduro riders who don't care for riding uphill?!?! You know what the purpose of Enduro is as a sport right?

Do you also know lots of confused DH riders who don't care for riding downhill? Big Grin
  • 1 1
 @cashew: I hear a variety of reasons given by trail riders for having their e-bikes - a 90yo who says it allows him to continue riding; an out-of-shape pal's wife with blown knee who can keep up with him on the uphills; an overweight dude says it allows him to cover more ground.
I think hills heading upwards have a lot to do with their popularity whether the riders say so or not.
I'm getting on, and when the hills get too steep I guess I'll get one too, but currently I enjoy the nimbleness of my trail bike too much
  • 18 18
 The E bikers rode 68 km for their race. That ain’t easy and you negative party poopers almost definitely wouldn’t finish. X
  • 3 2
 11 whole kms than the people on mtbs. #prayforebikers
  • 3 2
 I would Love to See more Details about the races as Well. So good Fischbach9th place!
  • 2 0
 Oh, so that's where Ryan Gilchrist is
  • 2 4
 It's not interesting racing when it comes down to battery range and "cheating" i.e. motor tuning. Then it becomes a matter of who can cheat better or has the best technology - moar power. What's the point of competing by sticking a human pilot on top of this kind of bike??
  • 3 1
 No, the bikes are checked in on the computer before and after the race to make sure there is no cheating going on.
  • 5 1
 Yes. Racing 40 miles on a 45+# bike just comes down to the motor. GTFO
  • 2 0
 This is great news
  • 1 0
 "Results from the Finale Ligure E-EDR World Cup 2023" Back to the e-Future
  • 1 0
 E-MO!
  • 5 8
 ah yes, the moped competition!
Below threshold threads are hidden







