Results from the Finale Ligure E-EDR World Cup 2024

The first round of the E-EDR World Cup series followed the EDR
in Finale Ligure with nine stages for riders to power through.
Check out the full results from the racing below.
Race ResultsWomen1st.
Florencia Espineira: 58:05.4652nd.
Tracy Moseley: 58:20.846 / +15.3813rd.
Laura Charles: 59:11.050 / +1:05.5854th.
Sofia Wiedenroth: 59:41.259 / +1:35.7945th.
Anna Spielmann: 1:00:21.917 / +2:16.452
Men1st.
Ryan Gilchrist: 51:00.9612nd.
José Borges: 51:23.812 / +22.8513rd.
Cecce Camoin: 51:25.499 / +24.5384th.
Tiago Ladeira: 51:39.071 / +38.1105th.
Damien Oton: 51:46.362 / +45.401
Elite Men EDR-e 9 stages 1st 51:00 to 31st 56:43 (57mins of racing)
vs
Elite Men EDR 4 Stages: 1st 31:43 to 31st 33:39 (34mins of racing)
Way more racing time in EDR-e, which is a good thing.
eMTB riding or racing is a different sport then aMTBing.
Exposure, PR and competition coverage will follow the $$$. This is the way it's always been since chariot racing - to think otherwise is foolish.
I'd tune in for that
There is a column with penalty reason, but it just states the penalty length
Tuned motor would probably lead to DQ and not just 5 min penalty on one stage.
What I heard from last year, there's alot of quite obvious tuning going on, but organisers don't care or don't check any of the bikes.
More insight on this topic would be nice, but I think that's a differenr story
First EDR-E with Ryan Gilchrist
First EDR with Richie Rude
And it’s much more of an all around sport.
There are also a lot of trail riders who appreciate the advantages of e-bikes. I don't ride one myself but I've met a bunch of people who do - and I'm not bothered when I encounter them on the trail. As you get older you might develop a different perspective on this subject.
There is already powered moto racing, so I fail to see how this is the future. The point of mountain biking racing in the first places was to do it under your own power.
What I mean is that if somebody buys an ebike it’s not to race it but to enjoy trails and company without bothering being in shape
Do you also know lots of confused DH riders who don't care for riding downhill?
I think hills heading upwards have a lot to do with their popularity whether the riders say so or not.
I'm getting on, and when the hills get too steep I guess I'll get one too, but currently I enjoy the nimbleness of my trail bike too much