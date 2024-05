Results from the Finale Ligure E-EDR World Cup 2024

Race Results

The first round of the E-EDR World Cup series followed the EDR in Finale Ligure with nine stages for riders to power through.Check out the full results from the racing below.Florencia Espineira: 58:05.465Tracy Moseley: 58:20.846 /Laura Charles: 59:11.050 /Sofia Wiedenroth: 59:41.259 /Anna Spielmann: 1:00:21.917 /Ryan Gilchrist: 51:00.961José Borges: 51:23.812 /Cecce Camoin: 51:25.499 /Tiago Ladeira: 51:39.071 /Damien Oton: 51:46.362 /